Porsche kills the Taycan wagon: America’s elite can’t have nice things

Porsche has officially run out of patience with this collective hypocrisy, quietly cutting the most visually striking and practical members of its electric family. For the 2027 model year, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo are officially dead in the United States. Only the traditional sedan survives the corporate execution.

The loss is a genuine bummer for anyone who values actual car design over high-riding conformity. The Cross Turismo, with its rugged plastic cladding, raised ride height, and dedicated “Gravel” mode, looked perfectly at home outside an upscale mountain chalet or, more realistically, navigating a chaotic Whole Foods parking lot. The sleeker Sport Turismo offered that gorgeous, uncluttered shooting-brake silhouette without the off-road cosplay. Both managed to deliver Porsche’s signature low-center-of-gravity handling while actually letting you carry a bicycle without roof racks.

But the cold, hard sales charts care nothing for aesthetics. US Taycan sales peaked back in 2023 and have been in a devastating freefall ever since, plunging to just 4,142 units in 2025 and a miserable 607 units in the first quarter of 2026. Buyers loved the idea of a German electric wagon, but they ultimately bought something else.

With the Panamera Sport Turismo already buried in 2023, Porsche’s wagon lineup in America is completely extinct. Thankfully, BMW is still brave enough to ship us the M5 Touring, but Porsche has decided to double down strictly on the sedan.

To keep the remaining 2027 Porsche Taycan fresh, Zuffenhausen is throwing some serious engineering at the surviving four-door. The massive 105-kWh Performance Battery Plus is now standard, pushing charging speeds up to 320 kW and adding a native passenger-side NACS port. But the real headline is E-Shift, a software trick that uses steering-wheel paddles to simulate an eight-speed transmission, complete with a virtual rev counter and synthetic engine noises.

Yet, there is a silver lining for the patient cynic. Because these beautiful, rare long-roofs are now forbidden fruit, they are destined to become future cult classics. Combine their scarcity with the notoriously brutal reality of luxury EV depreciation, and the used car market is about to get incredibly spicy in a few years.