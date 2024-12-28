Epic drag battle: Ferrari SF90 vs Porsche Taycan Turbo GT vs Yamaha R1M | Video

The video presented in this article compares a hybrid vehicle, a 100% electric one, and a motorcycle, strictly internal combustion. Obviously, these aren’t common vehicles: we’re talking about the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the brand new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, and the Yamaha R1M. The comparison comes from Carwow, which often produces videos of this kind.

Drag race between a Ferrari, Porsche and a Yamaha motorcycle: who wins?

Similar quarter-mile acceleration challenges, equal to about 400 meters, don’t serve to determine a vehicle’s worth. After all, they focus on just one aspect: the ability to gain speed from a standstill. This practice favors electric cars. Their arrival has renewed media interest in drag races, which had previously fallen into obscurity.

It’s also worth adding that when energy figures are comparable, driving reactivity and the driver’s reflexes can make the difference. As usual, we won’t reveal anything about the outcome of the comparison, which you can only discover after watching the video. First, let’s review the vehicles featured in this video.

The most engaging protagonist of the comparison is the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, powered by a 4-liter V8 biturbo engine, combined with three electric units. Their combination produces 1,000 HP and 800 Nm of torque. This raw power of the Ferrari is sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The weight to move is about 1,670 kg.

Next to the Ferrari, on the drag race starting line, is the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, powered by two electric motors that together produce 789 HP and 1,240 Nm. However, with launch control activated, the power increases to 1,034 HP, with a weight of 2,365 kg. This energy reaches the ground with the support of all-wheel drive.

Completing the trio of contenders is the Yamaha R1M, powered by a 1-liter, 4-stroke gasoline engine, which delivers 200 HP and 113 Nm of torque, with a weight of 202 kg. This aims straight for success, despite the inevitable gap at the start. How did the multiple drag race end? All you have to do is watch the video below.