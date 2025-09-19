Pixel design and hybrid power: Hyundai’s ambitious pickup plan by 2030

Hyundai recently took center stage at its annual CEO Investor Day, the event where the automaker outlines its long-term strategy and unveils its upcoming product roadmap. Among the boldest announcements was the plan to launch a midsize pickup truck in North America by 2030, a daring move, considering the historical challenges foreign brands face in competing with dominant players like Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Nissan, and Jeep.

The tight timeline suggests that Hyundai may rely on an existing platform from within its own group, with the Kia Tasman appearing as the most logical foundation. The Kia Tasman is a Korean-built pickup originally designed for Oceania and Asian markets, positioned to rival models such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma. Camouflaged prototypes have already been spotted in the United States, strongly hinting at Hyundai’s involvement.

While Kia has announced plans for an electric truck, it seems increasingly likely that Hyundai will take the lead on bringing a more traditional gasoline or hybrid version to American buyers, likely the only feasible way to meet its self-imposed 2030 deadline.

Technically, the Tasman is expected to share the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission already found in Genesis vehicles. Both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations are anticipated, with the AWD system reinforced to handle the heavy-duty tasks expected of pickups. Although a 2.2-liter turbodiesel option would be appealing to enthusiasts, it’s unlikely to reach US shores. More promising is the possibility of hybrid versions or even an EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle), a technology Hyundai has pledged to launch by 2027.

Design will also play a pivotal role. While the Kia Tasman’s styling is distinctive, it may not resonate with American tastes. The Hyundai version is expected to keep the same proportions but adopt a design language more tailored to local preferences, potentially drawing inspiration from the “pixel design” aesthetic showcased on the Ioniq 5 and the new Santa Fe.

Hyundai’s entry into the midsize pickup segment is an ambitious gamble, one that could inject fresh ideas into a highly competitive market, but also face an uphill battle given the strong brand loyalty among US truck buyers.