Pickups, profits, and panic: China is humbling global auto giants

If you want to know what the global auto industry looks like right now, picture a chaotic VIP lounge where America is sipping champagne funded by heavy-duty pickup trucks, while Europe and Asia are getting systematically mugged in the alley by Chinese EV makers.

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In the United States, high-margin gas-guzzlers are currently performing financial miracles. Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker, saw its US second-quarter sales climb 6%, propelled by an 11% surge in high-margin pickup truck deliveries. Ford and General Motors already raised their full-year profit forecasts for the exact same reason.

The fortress-like American market, still closed to Chinese players, remains a comfy sanctuary while the rest of the world burns. Riding giant trucks into the sunset buys these legacy titans time, not a future. Profiting from old-school iron without executing a real structural shift isn’t exactly the masterclass in long-term strategy Wall Street pretends it is.

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Over in Europe, the party is already over. Stellantis barely scraped together 3% growth in the region and was forced to slash prices to keep aggressive Chinese newcomers like BYD and Chery at bay. Renault claims it intends to resist the discounting frenzy, but standing up to Chinese price pressure is like trying to dodge raindrops in a monsoon.

Meanwhile, in China, the world’s largest automotive arena, European heritage is taking a severe beating. BMW watched its second-quarter sales in China plummet by 30%, marking three consecutive years of decline. Munich is getting walloped by agile Chinese domestic brands producing tech-drenched premium EVs at price points German engineers can barely comprehend. A painful 35% drop in quarterly profits is now forcing BMW to touch labor practices once considered sacrosanct.

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The misery is widely shared. Porsche is cutting a fifth of its workforce, Mercedes is busy downgrading its revenue and profit guidance, and even Toyota took a 17% hit in China during the first half of the year. Desperate discounting is incinerating profit margins without securing long-term market share. For legacy auto, Detroit’s pickup boom is a loud party, but Beijing’s hangover is officially here.