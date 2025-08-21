Peugeot takes first place with the lowest vehicle depreciation in the 2025 Resale Champion Award

With a change of just 20.05%, Peugeot Partner Rapid leads the Cargo Van category and reaffirms the brand’s market value

Peugeot: Reseller Champion 2025

Peugeot took first place in the Reseller Champion 2025 award given by Frota&Cia magazine. The victory came in the Van category with the Peugeot Partner Rapid model, which recorded the lowest price change in the segment in two years: only 20.05 percent, according to data from the FIPE Table, analyzed by FrotaDataBank, the magazine’s statistical center.

This result reinforces Peugeot’s importance in the professional vehicle segment, solidifying the brand’s commitment to offering commercial vehicles with the durability, high performance and unique design that characterize the brand. Other distinguishing features of the Peugeot Partner Rapid include its robust and functional design, developed specifically for professionals. With modern, aerodynamic features, the model features tapered headlights that blend seamlessly with the bumpers, fenders and hood, creating a striking front signature. The daytime running lights blend harmoniously with the fog lamps, while the lion logo stands out in the center of the unique front grille.

On the side, the door frame with Rapid lettering protects the body from small bumps, typical in urban environments and parking lots. The model also comes standard with turn signals integrated into the rearview mirrors, benefiting safety and visibility. Fourteen-inch wheels with integral hubcaps and Peugeot’s visual identity complete the package, while the rear repurposes the brand logo and Partner monogram, reinforcing its identity in the segment.

By winning the Reseller Champion Award 2025, Peugeot reinforces its commitment to continue providing efficient and affordable vehicles designed for Brazilian commercial customers.