Peugeot was the best-selling brand in Portugal in 2023

In a year marked by rapid transformation in the automotive sector, Peugeot emerged as the leader in new car sales in Portugal for the third consecutive year in 2023. According to ACAP data, the brand with the lion emblem sold 25,815 units (including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles) and captured a market share of 11.3%. This achievement elevated Stellantis’ brand to the second position in the overall ranking with an increase of 5,877 cars.

Further solidifying its market dominance, Peugeot was also the top-selling brand in the Passenger Vehicles (PV) segment with 20,698 units and a 10.4% market share, as well as leading in the Light Commercial Vehicles sector with 5,117 units and the same market share.

The Peugeot 2008, with 6,760 units sold, continued to be the preferred choice among Portuguese consumers in 2023. It led not only in the B segment but also as the country’s best-selling SUV. Beyond being the top seller in Portugal, Peugeot distinguished itself with leadership in various models across different categories and segments. The 308 SW emerged as the best-selling van in Portugal, selling 2,187 units and capturing over 22.5% of the medium segment van market. Another area of Peugeot’s leadership is in the SUV offerings – 2008/3008/5008 – which collectively sold 10,016 units, accounting for approximately 10.8% of the SUV market.

In the light commercial vehicle market, where Peugeot led in 2023 with 5,117 units and a 17.9% share, the Partner van, manufactured with the “Made in Mangualde” seal, was the top-selling van in Portugal with 4,433 units, representing over 15.5% of the entire light commercial vehicle market. With a strong focus on electrification and a fully electrified range that continues to evolve with new electric engines across all market segments, Peugeot demonstrates its leading position in electrification among generalist brands. This year, the brand is strengthening and expanding customer choices with new generation 100% electric and advanced “mild-hybrid” solutions.

In 2023, Peugeot was the top generalist brand in the Portuguese national sales ranking for 100% electric vehicles, in both the Passenger and Light Commercial Vehicle markets. The brand sold 3,174 battery electric vehicles, including models like e-208, e-2008, e-308/e-308 SW, e-Rifter, e-Traveller, e-Partner, e-Expert, and e-Boxer, achieving an 8.2% market share. Besides a completely electrified Light Commercial Vehicle range that enjoys a high reputation among businesses and professionals, Peugeot’s undisputed leadership in the 100% electric light commercial vehicle market stands out with a 28.6% share and a volume of 702 vehicles.

In terms of PHEVs – plug-in hybrids – Peugeot also led among generalist brands with 2,282 vehicles sold (an 8.4% share) from the 308 and 308 SW Plug-In Hybrid, 408 Plug-In Hybrid, 3008 Plug-In Hybrid, 508 and 508 SW Plug-In Hybrid, and 508 PSE ranges.

Thanks to its adaptability and the quality of its products, Peugeot closed 2023 as the leading generalist brand in the Portuguese low-emission electric vehicle (BEV+PHEV) market, with a volume of 5,456 sales and an 8.3% market share.

João Mendes, Director of Peugeot Portugal and Spain, commented: “It is with great pride that we acknowledge our company’s selection as the Portuguese people’s favorite brand for the third consecutive year, thanks to a complete range of passenger and light commercial vehicles, allowing us to end 2023 at the top of the sales charts in both markets. Peugeot is ready for the future”.