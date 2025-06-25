Peugeot Middle East leading car subscription service with strategic partners

Peugeot Middle East enters regional car subscription sector for the first time with a new pilot programme in partnership with Invygo and Yelo



Peugeot new partnered with Invygo and Yelo

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 25 June 2025 – Peugeot Middle East has partnered with Invygo and Yelo to pilot its first vehicle subscription service in the region, offering UAE customers access to its latest models through a flexible, digital-first experience.

This strategic collaboration represents a new phase in Peugeot’s regional mobility offering, focused on evolving how drivers experience its vehicles. Peugeot is the first Stellantis brand to be introduced under this new model, reflecting the marque’s alignment with lifestyle focused customers who value distinctive design, intuitive technology, and convenience.

The service is powered by Yelo’s operational lease model and integrated through Invygo’s subscription platform. For UAE customers, this initial deal means they can now drive a Peugeot with just a few taps on their phone with no paperwork, no long-term commitment, and no upfront costs. This modern mobility experience is designed for maximum convenience.

Peugeot’s urban agility, bold design, and focus on driving pleasure make it a natural fit for subscription models, especially for first-time drivers, young professionals, and digital-first users who want flexibility without compromising on quality.

Commenting on the agreement, Slaven Klarin Smiljanic, Group Managing Director, Stellantis Middle East, said: “This partnership reflects Peugeot Middle East’s and Stellantis’ ambition to shape new mobility experiences. Peugeot with its distinctive character and driver-focused DNA, is the right brand to lead the way. The collaboration with Invygo and Yelo allows us to offer something new: a service that aligns with evolving customer expectations and is digital, flexible, and quality-led. This is the starting point for a wider journey across the GCC and with more Stellantis brands to come.”

Invygo, one of the region’s leading car subscription platforms, allows users to access, upgrade, or change cars via a fully digital process with no paperwork, no upfront costs, and complete transparency.

Eslam Hussein, Co-founder and CEO of Invygo, added: “This partnership with Peugeot Middle East and Stellantis marks a major milestone in our journey to redefine car ownership in the region. At Invygo, we’re committed to offering customers a flexible, digital-first alternative to traditional car buying. By working closely with global OEMs like Stellantis, we can accelerate access to innovative subscription models and make high quality vehicles more accessible than ever.”

For Yelo, this marks a significant milestone in the company’s fleet expansion strategy in the UAE, reinforcing its commitment to quality, innovation, and strong automotive partnerships. The newly acquired vehicles will be rented through Yelo’s operational lease model to Invygo, contributing to the diversification of its client portfolio.

Marwan Oklah, General Manager – UAE & Oman at Yelo, said “Yelo is a mobility brand, not a traditional company, with a focus on delivering smart, flexible mobility solutions. This collaboration reflects Yelo’s mission to elevate mobility offerings across the region by aligning with global automotive leaders like Peugeot Middle East and Stellantis and is indicative of our focus on building strong partnerships that elevate the standard of mobility in the region. By working with like-minded companies such as Invygo, we’re able to provide customers with more accessible and flexible vehicle solutions, while strengthening our service offering in the UAE.

“This initiative marks a major step forward for Yelo as we expand our strategic presence in the UAE, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and leadership in the regional mobility space.”

As the first Stellantis pilot of its kind in the region, this launch signals a broader shift in how the group approaches customer access. With Peugeot leading the way, the initiative lays the foundation for future subscription models across Stellantis brands and markets in the GCC.