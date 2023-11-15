Peugeot E-Traveller 2024: the all-new electric minivan makes its official debut

Together with the new E-Rifter, the Peugeot E-Traveller 2024 represents an excellent choice for passenger transport professionals seeking an eco-friendly and spacious vehicle. Designed by Peugeot, this 100% electric model stands out for its versatility and the distinctive elegance that has always characterized the brand.

The new E-Traveller is available in two sizes: Standard, with a length of 4.98 meters, and Long, extending up to 5.33 meters. Its height of only 1.90 meters allows access to most parking spaces, making it an ideal travel companion for long distances.

Furthermore, with a seating capacity ranging from five to nine seats, the level of comfort is superior, especially in the VIP configuration, which offers a lounge layout with four independent seats and luxury finishes. The E-Traveller 2024 focuses on modularity and practicality, equipped with sliding and removable seats, airplane-style tables in the second row, and integrated sunshades, perfect for open-air journeys. The vehicle includes Advanced Grip Control with Hill Assist Descent Control, ideal for low-grip terrains.

The new generation also offers a wide range of options regarding batteries. Available with two types of batteries, the vehicle can achieve a maximum range of 350 km, depending on the configuration. Additionally, it features an efficient regenerative braking system with three levels of regeneration, ensuring optimal energy use.

Regarding technology and connectivity, the new Peugeot E-Traveller certainly does not disappoint. It comes with a 10-inch central touchscreen display with HD resolution, connected information systems Peugeot i-Connect and i-Connect Advanced. Moreover, the model supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with wireless connectivity and has a wireless charger for compatible smartphones.

To facilitate charging, Peugeot offers connected services like Free2move Charge, allowing access to a vast network of charging points throughout Europe. The MyPeugeot app adds additional features, such as remote management of central door locking and activation of lights and horns.

The new Peugeot E-Traveller 2024 is an excellent solution for professionals seeking a spacious, efficient, and technologically advanced vehicle. With its design features and ecological performance, it is undoubtedly a great choice for those who want to combine elegance with functionality in an electric vehicle.