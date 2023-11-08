Peugeot e-Rifter gets a refresh: two new versions with 320 km of range

Peugeot has given its e-Rifter model a restyling, offering two variants: one with 5 seats and one with 7 seats. These two models also differ in terms of length, with the “Standard” version measuring 4.40 meters and the “Long” version extending to 4.75 meters. The restyling primarily focuses on the front of the vehicle, where the new grille with the Peugeot emblem in the center takes center stage. Additionally, new headlights, wider wheel arches, side protections, roof bars, and increased ground clearance have been introduced.

The vehicle’s interior features a new digital instrument cluster, while a 10-inch infotainment system display with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is located in the center of the dashboard. Furthermore, a voice assistant is available, allowing control of certain vehicle functions through voice commands. The leather-wrapped steering wheel, now equipped with heating, also hosts integrated control buttons.

In terms of cargo capacity, the trunk offers a wide range of spaces, from 775 liters under the rear shelf in the 5-seat version to 4,000 liters with the rear seats folded down in the “Long” version. Additionally, numerous storage compartments have been integrated, providing a maximum cargo space of 186 liters, depending on the chosen version. In the second row, each of the three individual seats can be easily folded into the floor. For the “Long” version, two independent seats are present in the third row.

Peugeot e-Rifter is equipped with a 100 kW electric motor (equivalent to 136 hp) with a torque of 270 Nm. This motor is powered by a 50 kWh battery, offering a range of 320 km according to the WLTP cycle. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 11.2 seconds, and the maximum speed reaches 135 km/h. The vehicle offers three different driving modes to choose from: “Eco” to maximize range, “Power” for full performance, and the “Normal” mode.

Peugeot e-Rifter comes standard with a 7.4 kW charger, but an 11 kW option is also available. Furthermore, DC fast charging allows the battery to be charged with a power of up to 100 kW, enabling an 80% charge in just 30 minutes. In terms of safety, the vehicle is equipped with a range of features, including a driver fatigue alert, road sign recognition, lane-keeping assistance, an automatic emergency braking system, and a speed limiter.