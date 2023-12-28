Peugeot 308: the restyling updates in design and propulsion

While the third generation of the Peugeot 308 sought to revolutionize itself with a sportier and more avant-garde style, it has so far received modest acclaim. Consequently, a restyling is anticipated in 2024 to address the shortcomings as pointed out by the audience. This marks a significant departure from the previous two models, with the French car undergoing radical changes to adopt a sportier, more elegant, sophisticated, and polished style. This strategy is considered crucial for remaining competitive in the market and preventing rivals from overshadowing it.

Peugeot 308 2025: this time the revolution will be fully realized

Unveiled at the 2021 Geneva Motor Show, the car will soon celebrate its third anniversary. While other models might have comfortably waited until their fourth year, the transalpine designers plan to act immediately, as not everything has gone as expected. Some revisable decisions made during the design process have alienated a few long-time fans. Given their ability to self-criticize, there is speculation about what the Peugeot 308 will look like in the 2025 Model Year. Honestly, it’s challenging to determine as the prototypes for the usual road tests have yet to be seen.

However, the Motor.es portal has attempted to envision its design through the digital reconstruction shown above. The primary modifications will be on the front and the brand’s emblem. The headlights will undergo a redesign to add more character, and the taillights will be updated, following the style of the 208 and 508 models. The interior will remain almost unchanged, excluding the introduction of the Panoramic i-Cockpit from the 3008.

The 1.2-liter PureTech three-cylinder engine will boast a power output of 195 and 230 HP. Additionally, a plug-in hybrid version will be available, powered by a 21 kWh capacity battery, offering an all-electric range of approximately 100 km. The launch is scheduled for the summer season, with orders beginning between the end of 2024 and the start of 2025.