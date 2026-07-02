Patriots and pickups: Stellantis’ sudden 2026 American sales miracle

Stellantis has found its favorite coping mechanism: the insatiable American appetite for massive, pavement-crushing steel. Under the guidance of Antonio Filosa, the group managed to push out 634,187 vehicles in the United States during the first half of 2026. That is a 5% bump compared to the same period last year, built meticulously month after month on a 6% Q2 climb and a surprisingly loud 10% jump in June.

Michael Orange, the executive tasked with overseeing US retail performance, is already boasting about market share recovery. Ram pickup sales climbed 14% compared to 2025, ProMaster gained 6% in retail, and the Dodge Durango clocked its best retail second quarter since 2021. Yet, the absolute peak of corporate cognitive dissonance arrives in the form of the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee.

Stellantis proudly introduced its FaSTLAne 2030 strategy in May, an aggressive five-year plan aiming for a 35% volume hike and a 25% revenue boost by expanding North American market coverage with eleven all-new models. And yet, nothing screams ‘the future’ quite like a muscle truck packing a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI pushing 777 HP and a top speed of 170 mph.

Then there is Jeep, which clinched its 25th consecutive title as America’s most patriotic brand according to the Brand Keys survey. Just in time for the nation’s upcoming 250th independence anniversary, both the Gladiator and Grand Cherokee landed in the top five of the Cars.com American-Made Index. If you wrap it in the flag, it will sell, even the Wrangler enjoyed an 11% retail bump compared to Q1, while buyers eagerly await the return of the 2027 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Overland alongside the incoming hybrid Jeep Cherokee, the Durango R/T 392, and the Ram 1500 TRX.

Meanwhile, the updated 2027 Chrysler Pacifica hit its best quarterly volume since late 2023 with a shiny new pricing strategy, and the Dodge Charger grew by 33% as 2027 order books threw open their gates.

Even the forgotten Italian stepchildren saw a statistical twitch: the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Tonale ticked up 6% and 8% respectively, while the electric Fiat 500e surged 17% in retail. Of course, when your baseline volume is practically invisible, double-digit percentage jumps look beautiful on a PowerPoint slide.