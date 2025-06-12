Partnership between Jeep and Sem Parar offers 12 months of free monthly payments to the brand’s customers

The benefit is exclusive to Jeep customers and valid for owners of new and used vehicles

Jeep new partnership with Sem Parar 10 years local production

To celebrate 10 years of local manufacturing, Jeep announces a new partnership with Sem Parar, a mobility ecosystem, to offer an exclusive benefit to its customers. From now on, owners of the brand’s new and used vehicles will receive 12 months of free monthly installments*.

To take advantage of the benefit, simply apply for the Sem Parar tag via the https://www.semparar.com.br/jeep-10-anos . With the tag, customers will be able to take advantage of a range of services such as automatic payment at toll booths, parking lots, gas stations and drive-throughs for one year without having to wait in line.

In addition, by activating the tag, customers can now benefit from the Sem Parar SuperApp, which offers more than 30 exclusive services. These include paying vehicle debts, registering for Blue Zone parking, purchasing insurance, and receiving cashback. The app also offers access to the Benefits Club, with discounts of up to 60 percent at more than 190 partner stores.

“This partnership has been developed to offer even more convenience and freedom to Jeep owners, reinforcing our commitment to providing customers with comprehensive experiences, connecting technology, mobility and the freedom to always go further,” comments Hugo Domingues, Jeep brand vice president for South America.

The campaign, which offers 12 free monthly installments, is valid for activations made between 09/06 and 31/07/2025.

About Non-Stop

In 2025, Sem Parar, a mobility ecosystem pioneering automated payment services in Brazil, will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Sem Parar is a company of the North American Corpay Group. With more than 7.5 million active tags, it is present in 100 percent of the toll network and is accepted at more than 7,300 accredited urban outlets, including parking lots, drive-throughs, car washes and condominiums. With the Sem Parar SuperApp, its main customer contact tool, the company simplifies the routines of motorists throughout Brazil, with more than 30 products and services in addition to the well-known Sem Parar tag. Currently, Sem Parar offers a wide portfolio of plans and services, which fit each customer’s profile and can be purchased at more than 10,000 of its own and partner outlets, through Sem Parar’s website or through telesales. Sem Parar has won 10 Reclame Aqui awards and awards organized by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo: Mobility Award (2022), Best Services (2019|2020|2023|2024), Most Popular Brands (2020|2021|2022|2023|2024) and is among the 100 most influential companies in urban mobility in Brazil (2022|2023|2024). The company has also received the Best of São Paulo award, given by the Folha de São Paulo (2015|2016|2017|2018|2024).

*12 months free of monthly fees. Purchases and other transactions are charged to the consumer.