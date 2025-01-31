Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2025: award-winning Ferraris and photo gallery

Once again, a grand Ferrari-themed celebration took place: the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic. The event, now in its 34th edition, offered participants and the public an extraordinary collection of four-wheeled jewels, celebrating the excellence of the Prancing Horse and honoring its rich historical heritage. It can be described as an overwhelming success, perhaps exceeding even the most optimistic expectations, which blessed this renowned Concours d’Elegance, an absolute reference point for those who carry the automaker’s supercars in their hearts.

This event, which has always been at the forefront, gained further momentum with Canossa Events’ acquisition of Cavallino Inc. in 2020, under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Luigi Orlandini, whose extraordinary organizational and management skills are well-known in the industry. He deserves credit for further enhancing the rich tradition of this American event, celebrated annually in the name of style and beauty.

Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2025: photos of the event dedicated to Ferrari supercars

The Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2025 also featured the Tour d’Eleganza, a fascinating journey through the beautiful islands between Ft. Lauderdale and Palm Beach, allowing participants to deeply experience the magic of this Florida area that tops many tourists’ dream destinations worldwide.

A prominent role in the seductive array of events was played by the iconic Party Under the Stars at The Breakers. Here, guests could admire up close the new Ferrari F80, which was shown in New York a few days ago, continuing the legacy of limited-series supercars at the technological and performance pinnacle of the range, whose origins trace back to the 1984 GTO. Then came the F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari. They paved the way for participants to discover the latest addition to this prestigious family.

“As a member of the Ferrari family, it is particularly meaningful for me to contribute to an event that not only celebrates the Prancing Horse’s heritage but also ensures its preservation for future generations. I sincerely congratulate the collectors whose extraordinary Ferraris were awarded this year, a testimony to their unwavering commitment to excellence and authenticity,” stated Enzo Mattioli Ferrari, great-nephew of Enzo Ferrari and President of Cavallino Inc.

The Concours d’Elegance featured an impressive array of dream cars. The 2025 edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic saw the presence of over 150 Maranello cars, 104 of which were in competition for the coveted Awards. The difficult task of choosing the winning specimens fell to a prestigious jury of experts, both American and European, who struggled to establish value rankings due to the excellence of every model on display. The parameters guiding the analysis were: authenticity, excellence, elegance, and historical significance, according to the high standards of the IAC/PFA (International Advisory Committee for the Preservation of the Ferrari Automobile).

Over 70 vehicles achieved a score of 97 out of 100, proving the extreme quality of the entries submitted for expert evaluation. At the end of the spectacular weekend, the highest honors went to a 1954 Ferrari 375 MM, a 1957 335 S, and a 1967 Dino 206 S. The list of the most prestigious awards given during the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2025 follows:

● Best of Show Gran Turismo 2025 was won by the 1954 Ferrari 375 MM #0476 AM

● Best of Show Competizione 2025 was won by Brian Ross’ 1957 Ferrari 335 S #0674

● The 1967 Ferrari Dino 206 S #026 was selected among Ferrari Classiche certified vehicles as Best of Show 2025 Classiche Certified.

Here are the other top-level awards:

● The Ferrari Elegance Award presented by Ferretti Group: 1951 Ferrari 212 Export Cabriolet #0106 E presented by Michael Weisberg

● The Preservation Award presented by RM Sotheby’s: 1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 “Daytona Speciale” #12925 presented by Jack Thomas

● The Best Sound Award presented by Bang & Olufsen: 1967 Ferrari Dino 206 S #026

● The Best Preserved Schedoni Set Award presented by Schedoni: 1995 Ferrari F512 M #99689

● The Cavallino Magazine Award: 2011 Ferrari 599XX from Driving Art in Motion Collection #75808

● The Chairman’s Award: 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO #052739

● People’s Choice: 1994 512 TR #98932

● The Ferrari Youngtimer Award: 1995 F512 M #99689

● The Ferrari F50 Award: 1995 F50 #103355 presented by Louis Flory

● The Dino Six Cylinder Award: 1968 Dino 206 GT #00136 presented by David Hidalgo

● The Honorary Judges’ Award: 1972 365 GTS4 “Daytona” #16573

● The Enzo Era Award: 1967 275 GTB4 #09413 presented by Bruce Bond

● The Ferrari Restoration Award presented by RM Sotheby’s: 1966 275 GTB #08545

● The Ferrari Research Award presented by Richard Mille: 1959 250 GT PF Cabriolet #1179 GT presented by Roy and Janice Brod

● The Best Twelve Cylinder Award: 1960 400 Superamerica Cabriolet #1945 SA presented by Ron Rosner

● The Best Eight Cylinder Award: 2014 Sergio #205936

● The Ferrari 308 Award: 1976 308 GTB #19377 presented by Kevin Cogan – Cogan Collection

● Drivable Art Award presented by Ben Headley: 1949 166 Inter #017 S

The list of cars receiving the Platinum Award for their high scores during the selection at the American Concours d’Elegance is extensive. Here are the chosen models:

● 1968, Ferrari 330 GTC #11271

● 1968, Ferrari Dino 206 GT #00136

● 1969, Ferrari Dino 246 GT Coupè #00514

● 1969, Ferrari 365 GTB4 “Daytona Speciale” #12925

● 1970, Ferrari 365 GTB4 “Daytona” #13361

● 1972, Ferrari 365 GTS4 “Daytona” #15369

● 1972, Ferrari 365 GTS4 “Daytona” #16573

● 1973, Ferrari 365 GTS4 #16857

● 1974, Ferrari 365 GT4 BB #17553

● 1976, Ferrari 308 GTB #19377

● 1980, Ferrari 308 GTB #29537

● 1981, Ferrari 512 BBi #37717

● 1984, Ferrari 308 GTS QV #049683

● 1985, Ferrari 288 GTO #058331

● 1985, Ferrari 288 GTO #055229

● 1989, Ferrari 328 GTB #081569

● 1989, Ferrari 328 GTS #079299

● 1989, Ferrari 328 GTS #081932

● 1991, Ferrari F40 #089730

● 1992, Ferrari F40 #093139

● 1992, Ferrari 512 TR #92213

● 1992, Ferrari F40 #093892

● 1993, Ferrari 348 GT Competizione #097933

● 1994, Ferrari 512 TR #98932

● 1995, Ferrari F355 #100892

● 1995, Ferrari F50 #103921

● 1995, Ferrari F50 #104758

● 1995, Ferrari F50 #104277

● 1995, Ferrari F50 #103355

● 1995, Ferrari F50 #104743

● 1995, Ferrari F512 M #99689

● 1996, Ferrari F355 Berlinetta #106023

● 1998, Ferrari 355 Berlinetta #110738

● 1999, Ferrari 550 Maranello #115502

● 1999, Ferrari F355 F1 Berlinetta #112977

● 2000, Ferrari 360 Modena #120551

● 2001, Ferrari 360 Spyder #122898

● 2001, Ferrari 550 Maranello #123459

● 2001, Ferrari 550 Barchetta #0124354

● 2001, Ferrari 550 Barchetta #124147

● 2003, Ferrari Enzo #133030

● 2003, Ferrari Enzo #133923

● 2003, Ferrari 575M Maranello #130419

● 2004, Ferrari Challenge Stradale #139426

● 2005, Ferrari 575 Superamerica #142600

● 2005, Ferrari 575 Superamerica #142571

● 2007, Ferrari 599 GTB #156625

● 2009, Ferrari 430 Scuderia #166043

● 2009, Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M #166280

● 2009, Ferrari 599XX #170097

● 2011, Ferrari 599 SA #181343

● 2014, Ferrari Sergio #205936

● 2015, Ferrari 458 Speciale #204654

● 2015, Ferrari 458 Speciale #210226

● 2015, Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta #211709

The prestigious event we reported on also had a philanthropic component, in line with tradition. We are talking about “Classic & Sports Sunday”, an exhibition of historic cars from various brands, held in the splendid setting of the Mar-a-Lago Club, owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, a great enthusiast of internal combustion sports cars. Here, a charity fundraiser was held to benefit those who have been less fortunate in life. A cause that was also close to Enzo Ferrari‘s heart.