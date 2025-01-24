Ferrari F80 steals the spotlight at Times Square

The brand new Ferrari F80, an exclusive hypercar produced in just 799 units, each valued at 3.6 million euros, has been in the spotlight in recent days. Although all units have already been sold, deliveries to the lucky buyers haven’t yet begun. However, the Prancing Horse automotive company wanted to show it to all curious passersby in New York.

Ferrari F80: the new Prancing Horse hypercar on display at Times Square

In recent days, passersby at Times Square had the unique opportunity to admire a live F80 specimen on display, which inevitably drew attention in the already crowded New York square. For those who couldn’t be present, the Instagram account “luisincars”, known for this type of exclusive content, shared some images of the car.

From a technical standpoint, the F80 represents Maranello’s engineering excellence. The heart of the vehicle is a 3.0-liter V6 which, combined with electric motors positioned on both the front and rear axles, develops a total power of 1,200 horsepower: 900 from the combustion engine and 300 from the electric motors. With a weight just over 1,500 kg, the F80 achieves extraordinary performance: 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in 5.75 seconds.

Staying on the topic of the United States, Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari‘s CEO, said he’s not worried about potential tariffs wanted by President Donald Trump for cars produced outside the country. Vigna explained that if brand customers can afford a Ferrari, they can also pay the slight premium wanted by the tycoon.