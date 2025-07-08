Over one million Ram Trucks under investigation as NHTSA reopens recall case

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a new formal investigation involving over one million Ram pickup trucks in the United States, produced between 2013 and 2018. At the center of the investigation are new episodes of vehicle rollaway, recorded after the vehicles had apparently been repaired under two previous recall campaigns. The models involved include Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500, all with column-mounted shift levers.

Ram under investigation: NHTSA probes new failures after recalls

The initial cause of the problem was linked to a malfunction of the BTSI system, a safety feature designed to prevent shifting from park position in the absence of specific conditions, such as brake pedal pressure or key presence. In the cases subject to the 2017 and 2018 recalls, the internal locking mechanism could jam, making vehicle movement possible even without brake or key, with the consequent risk of accidents or damage.

Despite the technical intervention carried out during the recalls, which involved replacing the BTSI switch and other components, NHTSA has recently received numerous reports indicating the problem’s reoccurrence. According to the Office of Defects Investigation, at least fourteen formal complaints and six injury cases have already arrived, all related to vehicles already subjected to the recall campaign.

This new phase of the investigation aims to understand whether the solutions adopted were truly effective or if there are deeper causes not yet identified. No new recall has been announced at the moment, but the agency has clarified that, should the ineffectiveness of the repairs be confirmed, new corrective measures might be necessary.

A few days ago, NHTSA reopened another file regarding the Dodge Dart produced between 2013 and 2016, again for problems related to the transmission and the possibility that the vehicle moves involuntarily while apparently in “Park” position. In that case too, the defect concerns a component already subject to recall.

The two investigations, launched within a short distance of each other, put Stellantis under pressure again, raising questions about the effectiveness of recalls carried out in past years and the quality of components used. Owners of the involved models are invited to check for any open recalls on the official NHTSA website by entering their vehicle’s chassis number. In case of abnormal transmission behavior, it is advisable to contact an authorized dealer as soon as possible for a new inspection.