Opel launches ultra-limited edition consisting of only 40 exclusive units

Opel releases ultra-limited edition featuring just 40 exclusive units for MEA

Opel Corsa Irmscher Edition

JOHANNESBURG – June 17, 2025 – Building on the success of last year’s Opel Corsa lineup, Opel is excited to unveil the highly anticipated Opel Corsa Irmscher Edition. This ultra-limited release, featuring just 40 exclusive units, celebrates Opel’s racing heritage, dynamic performance, and bold design – all wrapped in one extraordinary package.

The introduction of the Corsa Irmscher Edition follows the overwhelming excitement generated at last year’s Festival of Motoring, where fans and car enthusiasts alike were captivated by the performance-driven spirit of the Corsa lineup. Building on this momentum, the message was clear: there was an insatiable demand for a bold, exclusive, and performance-oriented version of the Corsa. Opel listened, and the result is the Corsa Irmscher Edition—crafted for those who demand more from their cars.

Performance Meets Precision Engineering

Opel’s commitment to delivering world-class engineering and unparalleled driving experiences is evident in the Corsa Irmscher Edition. With a design that draws heavily from Opel’s motorsport-inspired legacy, this special edition is the epitome of performance, exclusivity, and style. This vehicle is equipped with carefully selected enhancements that elevate both its aesthetics and driving dynamics, including:

◦ Front spoiler lip

◦ Side skirts

◦ Rear roof spoiler

◦ Rear diffuser

◦ Rear spoiler

◦ Irmscher badging

◦ 18” alloy wheels

◦ 225/40R18 tires

◦ Lowered suspension (30mm)



These elements are designed not only to provide a visual statement but also to optimise handling and stability, ensuring the Corsa Irmscher Edition delivers a thrilling yet precise driving experience.

A Limited Edition with Exclusive Features

With only 40 units available, this model presents car enthusiasts with the rare opportunity to own a piece of Opel’s performance legacy. Offered in three striking colors, each with a contrasting black roof, the Corsa Irmscher Edition stands out from the crowd, offering a blend of sophistication and performance. Inside, the vehicle features the same impressive specifications as the GS Line, with the added touch of Irmscher boot and floor mats, reflecting the vehicle’s unique identity.

This vehicle is perfectly suited for young professionals who desire a vehicle that combines outstanding handling, fuel efficiency, and a sporty edge for both workdays and city nights. Whether navigating the urban landscape or venturing further afield, the Opel Corsa Irmscher Edition is ready to go wherever life takes you—turning heads and making a statement wherever you drive.

Driving Opel’s Future: A Halo Model for Excitement and Sales

With a recommended retail price of R534,900, this unique offering is an unmissable opportunity for enthusiasts seeking exclusivity, style, and performance in one package.Don’t miss your chance to drive a car that truly embodies Opel’s racing DNA and engineering precision. For more information or to book a test drive, visit www.opel.co.za or contact your nearest Opel dealer today.