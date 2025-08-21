Opel launches the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo

Phygital preview: new concept car will be displayed at IAA Mobility 2025

Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo playable in Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this fall

The Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo

Rüsselsheim. Just a week after launching a tantalizing teaser of its next concept car, Opel has unveiled the first full images and name of the show car that will celebrate its world debut at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich (Sept. 8-14, 2025). As its name suggests, the stunning Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo not only anticipates upcoming GSE models, but also reaffirms Opel’s commitment to the small car segment and will be available for everyone to drive in one of the world’s premier driving simulators, Gran Turismo 7, due out in the fall. With its breathtaking design, an overall power output of 588 kW (800 hp), 800 Nm of torque, and a top speed of 320 km/h (200 mph), the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo is the embodiment of Opel’s high-performance GSE sub-brand .

“Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo takes our GSE sub-brand to the next level. It not only shows what is possible on a small car platform, but also offers a clear vision of the future and appeals to all car enthusiasts. For the first time ever, an Opel concept cannot only be admired from afar. This fall, everyone will be able to drive this amazing new car in Gran Turismo 7 and experience OMG moments firsthand! GSE. The result of combining the iconic Corsa name with GSE high-performance features speaks for itself,” said Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel.

“We are delighted to welcome Opel back to Gran Turismo with such an exciting and innovative interpretation of the Corsa. Opel has a rich racing heritage and the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo will be appreciated by GT enthusiasts around the world. We are excited to see the Vision Gran Turismo come to life as full-size models and look forward to seeing the reaction of enthusiasts when it is unveiled at IAA Mobility 2025 on September 8, before being displayed at the Gran Turismo World Series event in Berlin on Saturday, September 20,” said Gran Turismo series producer Kazunori Yamauchi.

Powerful, efficient, highly dynamic

Outstanding efficiency combined with exciting driving dynamics are the key features of the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. It features two 350 kW (476 hp) electric motors, one on each axle, and boasts a combined output of 588 kW (800 hp). In addition, permanent all-wheel drive improves the vehicle’s grip, handling and overall stability. In combination with the single-ratio gearbox, the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.0 seconds and can reach a top speed of 320 km/h. In addition, the inclusion of a boost function that delivers an additional 59 kW (80 hp) for up to four seconds makes overtaking on the track even easier. Once fully discharged, the boost function fully recharges in 80 seconds.

Despite the 82 kWh battery, the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo weighs only 1170 kg. This was achieved through the use of lightweight materials in all components.

The striking technical design matches the inner values

Exhilarating performance matches the muscular and powerful appearance of the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, which demonstrates the freedom that the STLA Small platform allows in terms of design and proportions. The concept car has a similar footprint on the ground as a Corsa, but is lower and considerably wider. Meanwhile, the overall design shows a new and more technical interpretation of Opel’s bold and pure styling philosophy. The body features sharp, distinctive lines combined with technical and machined details. At the front, the latest Rüsselsheim concept sports a sleek new version of Opel’s next-generation Vizor. The illuminated Opel Blitz stands proudly in the center of the distinctive Opel Compass, the guiding design element that also serves as the backbone of the car. It is flanked by the characteristic light bars on the horizontal axis that end in two three-dimensional glass blocks. The vertical axis is also now illuminated around the Blitz, and the central crease extends from the front bumper to the aerodynamic engine hood.

This principle continues at the rear, with the distinctive compass-shaped stop light created by edge lighting technology. This combines with the bold “OPEL” lettering to form the central element. The wide compass taillight merges with the rear window, giving the tail a bold and casual appearance. Overall, the compass is elevated to the central spine of the concept car and is emphasized both outside and inside.

Optimized aerodynamic solutions and attention to detail

To ensure that the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo remains firmly anchored to the road, it is equipped with numerous intelligent and optimized aerodynamic solutions. Aerodynamic fins in front of the front and rear fenders, together with black front and rear fenders, ensure smoother airflow, thus improving the vehicle’s handling at high speeds. In addition, the aerodynamic rims increase efficiency by reducing air turbulence in the wheel arches, while the active aerodynamic diffuser and active aerodynamic spoiler help to increase or decrease downforce depending on the driving situation.