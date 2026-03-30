The Ferrari Enzo that breaks every rule in the book

There are 399 Ferrari Enzo in existence. And of those, the overwhelming majority arrived from Maranello draped in Rosso Corsa, because when you name a car after your founder and stuff it with Formula 1 technology, apparently red is considered non-negotiable. Which makes chassis 37754 a very specific kind of anomaly.

It wears Argento Nürburgring, a color applied to exactly nine Enzos worldwide. Of those nine silver cars, only five were paired with Rosso leather interior. And of those five, exactly one was delivered new in the United Kingdom.

The Enzo was Ferrari’s flagship at the turn of the millennium, a road car engineered with the kind of obsessive Formula 1 crossover that made accountants nervous and collectors permanently grateful.

Chassis 37754 rolled off the line in June 2004, was handed over through Maranello Concessionaires to its first British owner, and has since accumulated a service history so meticulous it borders on anxiety disorder. Official Ferrari dealers, specialist DK Engineering, Ferrari Classiche certification in 2019 complete with the coveted Red Book, and even a magazine cover appearance in Auto Italia back in 2009, sharing the spotlight with a Maserati MC12.

In January 2026, Ferrari’s Lecoq Paris service center performed a full check and fitted fresh Pirelli tires. The odometer reads just over 19,000 kilometers. For a twenty-year-old supercar, that’s less “lightly used” and more “practically theoretical.”

On April 25, 2026, this car takes the stage at RM Sotheby’s Monaco as Lot 141, with a pre-sale estimate ranging from €4.9 to €5.3 million, roughly $5.3 to $6.1 million at current exchange rates. Anyone familiar with how these evenings tend to go knows that auction estimates function more as opening remarks than final conclusions.

The car arrives complete with original books, tools, manuals, and a bespoke Enzo luggage set. Three owners. Twenty years of documented, spotless history. A color that 390 out of 399 Enzos never wore.