One-of-a-kind electric blue Ferrari LaFerrari heads to auction in the US

A unique Ferrari LaFerrari is for sale in the United States, featuring an Electric Blue livery. This hypercar, produced in 2014, stands out for its exclusive design and extraordinary performance, featuring a two-tone paint job with a black roof and gunmetal five-spoke wheels. The interior is equally fascinating, with cream leather seats and a dashboard that combines black Alcantara and blue carbon fiber finishes. With only 3,228 miles on the odometer, this model is in excellent condition.

Ferrari LaFerrari: exclusive model for sale in the United States

Under the hood, the LaFerrari is equipped with a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine, capable of producing 789 HP. This is complemented by an electric motor that contributes an additional 161 HP, bringing the total power to 950 HP and 900 Nm of torque. Thanks to these specifications, the car accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds and reaches a top speed of 217 mph.

This unique specimen was purchased by Greg Whitten, a well-known Ferrari collector. The LaFerrari represented the automaker’s first venture into hybrid technology and quickly gained recognition as one of the finest Ferraris ever built. The asking price for this specimen is $4.65 million.

While this price is certainly not for everyone, we’re confident that some enthusiast will manage to get their hands on it. In recent days in New York, specifically at Times Square, Ferrari has showcased its latest masterpiece: the Ferrari F80. Although all 799 planned units have already been sold, the Prancing Horse wanted to give enthusiasts and curious onlookers the opportunity to take a photo with the brand’s newest supercar.