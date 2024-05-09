Olivier Francois gets into the Advertising Hall of Fame

Olivier Francois, chief marketing officer of Stellantis, earns prestigious recognition from the American Advertising Federation for his innovative vision and impactful storytelling.

Olivier Francois: a marketing icon honored for his visionary career in the Advertising Hall of Fame

Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis, has been inducted into the prestigious Advertising Hall of Fame of the American Advertising Federation (AAF). This extraordinary recognition aims to celebrate his outstanding career in the world of advertising.

Francois has been honored during a gala ceremony held last April 25 in New York City, considered by many to be “the biggest advertising night of the year.” In his company, honored five other prominent industry figures and a winning company became part of the 2024 Hall of Fame. The AAF’s 73rd annual event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, bringing together more than 750 leaders from across the advertising, marketing, media and technology sectors.

The award was presented to Francois by Dr. Orville “Shaggy” Burell, with whom he struck up a close friendship during a photo shoot for the FIAT brand held in 2013. It was a bond that was consolidated little by little over time, with mutual participation in weddings and great collaboration on various projects.

When Francois heard about this great honor last November at 2023, he immediately expressed his great gratitude to his incredible colleagues and collaborators, and to the amazing strength of the recognized brands that drive Stellantis forward. Francois also added that when he took on the role of CMO almost 14 years ago, he came to Motor City without any knowledge of the American advertising world. He was therefore fortunate to be fully immersed in a culture of lateral thinking fostered first by Sergio Marchionne and now by Carlos Tavares.

Under his leadership, Francois has created highly critically acclaimed campaigns, including: “Imported from Detroit” with Eminem, which won a Primetime Emmy Award. “Farmer” with legendary radio host Paul Harvey. “Halftime in America” with Clint Eastwood, nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. “Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray. “The Middle” with Bruce Springsteen.

The award comes at a very important time for Francois. In fact, right now he is relaunching the all-new all-electric Fiat 500e in North America with the “Italy in America” campaign, starring Spike Lee and Giancarlo Esposito.

Francois’ induction into the Advertising Hall of Fame represents a significant milestone. As well as a recognition of his outstanding career in his field of expertise. His powerfully creative vision, storytelling skills, and unwavering commitment to innovation have made him a true pioneer and an inspiration to future generations.