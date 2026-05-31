Nuclear blast protection for this Ford-based Rezvani fortress pickup

American paranoia has become the hottest luxury commodity in the automotive world. Rezvani Motors is more than happy to cash the check. Enter the Rezvani Fortress, a vehicle whose very name screams that you are deeply terrified of your neighbors. For the first time, Rezvani has partnered with Ford, hijacking the already aggressive F-150 Raptor and transforming it into a rolling post-apocalyptic delusion.

On the outside, it is all bodybuilder muscles, custom lighting, and massive 40-inch serrated tires stuffed under bulging wheel arches. Step inside, however, and the illusion chips away: the interior is almost completely stock Ford, save for a few extra switches to control your impending survivalist fantasies.

The base Rezvani Fortress starts at a staggering $285,000, a price that buys you little more than a radical cosmetic facelift slapped over bone-stock Ford mechanics. Underneath the sci-fi bodywork sits the standard 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 pushing 456 HP and 692 Nm of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Want ten extra horses? That will be $4,500 for a sport exhaust.

If you prefer the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 Predator engine from the Raptor R, prepare to cough up an extra $35,000, which bizarrely tunes the output from the stock 730 HP and 650 lb-ft down to 662 HP, while slightly bumping torque to 680 lb-ft. Upgrading the already capable stock suspension to heavy-duty King Shocks 3.0 with external reservoirs demands $8,500, and beefier Brembo brakes will strip another $8,500 from your bank account.

The crown jewels lie in Rezvani’s signature option packages. For a casual $85,000, the Armored Package turns your grocery-getter into a military asset, featuring base armor, a reinforced suspension, a mine detector, a steel ram front bumper, and run-flat tires.

To evade imaginary pursuers, it offers a smoke screen, blinding strobe lights, a pepper spray system, electromagnetic door locks, thermal night vision, and even EMP protection in case a nuclear war breaks out during rush hour. If that feels too vulnerable, a hardcore B5-level armored package is available for a cool $150,000.

Finally, for the truly displaced, the $14,500 Off-Grid package adds a monstrous 116-gallon (511-liter) fuel tank, satellite internet, a solar panel, a generator, and a drinking water tap. Check every single box on this absurdity menu, and your tactical Ford F-150 will set you back an eye-watering $582,685.