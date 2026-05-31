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Nuclear blast protection for this Ford-based Rezvani fortress pickup

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
May 31, 2026
Rezvani Motors debuts the Fortress, a dystopian $285,000 tactical pickup built on the (already wild) Ford F-150 Raptor.
Rezvani Motors Fortress

American paranoia has become the hottest luxury commodity in the automotive world. Rezvani Motors is more than happy to cash the check. Enter the Rezvani Fortress, a vehicle whose very name screams that you are deeply terrified of your neighbors. For the first time, Rezvani has partnered with Ford, hijacking the already aggressive F-150 Raptor and transforming it into a rolling post-apocalyptic delusion.

On the outside, it is all bodybuilder muscles, custom lighting, and massive 40-inch serrated tires stuffed under bulging wheel arches. Step inside, however, and the illusion chips away: the interior is almost completely stock Ford, save for a few extra switches to control your impending survivalist fantasies.

Rezvani Motors Fortress

The base Rezvani Fortress starts at a staggering $285,000, a price that buys you little more than a radical cosmetic facelift slapped over bone-stock Ford mechanics. Underneath the sci-fi bodywork sits the standard 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 pushing 456 HP and 692 Nm of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Want ten extra horses? That will be $4,500 for a sport exhaust.

If you prefer the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 Predator engine from the Raptor R, prepare to cough up an extra $35,000, which bizarrely tunes the output from the stock 730 HP and 650 lb-ft down to 662 HP, while slightly bumping torque to 680 lb-ft. Upgrading the already capable stock suspension to heavy-duty King Shocks 3.0 with external reservoirs demands $8,500, and beefier Brembo brakes will strip another $8,500 from your bank account.

Rezvani Motors Fortress

The crown jewels lie in Rezvani’s signature option packages. For a casual $85,000, the Armored Package turns your grocery-getter into a military asset, featuring base armor, a reinforced suspension, a mine detector, a steel ram front bumper, and run-flat tires.

To evade imaginary pursuers, it offers a smoke screen, blinding strobe lights, a pepper spray system, electromagnetic door locks, thermal night vision, and even EMP protection in case a nuclear war breaks out during rush hour. If that feels too vulnerable, a hardcore B5-level armored package is available for a cool $150,000.

Rezvani Motors Fortress

Finally, for the truly displaced, the $14,500 Off-Grid package adds a monstrous 116-gallon (511-liter) fuel tank, satellite internet, a solar panel, a generator, and a drinking water tap. Check every single box on this absurdity menu, and your tactical Ford F-150 will set you back an eye-watering $582,685.