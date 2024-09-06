Now it’s time: Alfa Romeo invites British to wash their cars on rainy weekend

With heavy rains expected in the United Kingdom, Alfa Romeo is suggesting that motorists wash their cars. This recommendation comes after the brand’s initial call to limit washing in September to help conserve water resources.

Alfa Romeo invites Brits to wash cars in the rain

Alfa Romeo‘s green appeal, following its campaign for a carwash-free September, is now giving the go-ahead for essential washes by taking advantage of the expected rains. The expected heavy rains in fact offer an opportunity to wash the car naturally, without resorting to additional water consumption.

The U.K. Met Office‘s weather service has issued a weather warning for heavy rains that will affect several areas of England, Wales, and Scotland beginning Friday, Sept. 6. Alfa Romeo therefore suggests using this opportunity to clean cars. This advice about washing cars comes after the company earlier this week asked motorists to limit washing to save water.

Alfa Romeo’s survey

According to research by Alfa Romeo, the British are very thorough in the care of their cars, washing them with almost obsessive frequency. The results of Alfa Romeo’s survey show that hand washing with soap and water is the most popular method among motorists, followed by automatic washes. Unfortunately, environmental awareness and the use of recycled water still seem to be marginal, as few people consider the environmental impact and use eco-friendly methods. In fact, Alfa Romeo obtained the results of a decidedly high frequency of washing for British motorists: almost a third (32 percent) admitted to washing their car more than once a month, and as many as 14 percent of people wash it at least once a week. And still to talk about numbers and percentages, the research on washing preference showed that the traditional method of washing with soap and water in an old bucket and then a hose to rinse the car is used by 51 percent of British motorists, while as for tunnel car wash is a method used by 29 percent. But who instead is careful and environmentally friendly enough to take advantage of recycled and collected rainwater among British motorists fond of their Alfa Romeos? Well, from the survey by the automaker, only 8 percent would use this sustainable method.

The environmental impact of car washing

Additionally, the Consumer Council for Water says that washing the car at home with a hose results in a water consumption of about 300 liters, which is significantly more than the 30 liters needed for a traditional bucket and sponge wash. A truly alarming figure when we think about the frequency with which we wash our cars and when we think about the world’s limited water resource. In addition , excessive water consumption has significant repercussions on the environment, contributing to the depletion of aquifers, water pollution and depletion of ecosystems. water is indeed a precious commodity for all of us on this planet, and we should make good use of it, always. Not only this, excessive water consumption-as well as the environmental impact-also results in higher economic costs on utility bills.

Alfa Romeo’s promotion for the “September without car washes” initiative

In order to promote more sustainable car washing practices, Alfa Romeo, in collaboration with renowned industry expert Richard Tipper, has compiled a comprehensive guide with ten valuable tips. The “September Without Car Washes” initiative invites motorists to reevaluate the concept of cleanliness, suggesting that a vehicle can retain its elegance even in the presence of dirt. Alfa Romeo has decided to accompany this campaign with a series of images depicting the Giulia in all its beauty, even when exposed to the elements. And who knows if with everyone’s commitment to becoming at least a little more sustainable, some fun challenges will be born, including photos and videos of each of our Alfa Romeos in wild adventurous clothes, dirty but full of life, for a contest on the most natural and authentic beauty.