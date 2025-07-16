Not just EVs: Hyundai N eyes hybrid power for next-gen models

If you thought Hyundai high-performance N division was shifting entirely to battery-electric power, think again. In a recent interview with Car magazine, Joon Park, the global head of Hyundai’s N division, revealed that electrification won’t be the only future for the brand’s performance arm. In fact, hybrid performance models are already in development.

The newest addition to the electric N lineup is the Ioniq 6 N, a battery-powered sports sedan that follows the footsteps of the Ioniq 5 N, complete with simulated engine sounds and virtual gear shifts. While tech-savvy, these features don’t quite replace the raw, analog thrill of the now-iconic i20 N or i30 N, especially for fans in Europe.

Park made it clear that the Hyundai N badge must remain accessible. That’s a challenge when electric performance vehicles tend to come with a hefty price tag. This price barrier could alienate drivers who once opted for more affordable models like the i20 N, especially in markets like the UK and EU. That’s why, according to Car Magazine, Hyundai is actively working on hybrid powertrains to bring the next-generation i20 N and i30 N to life.

With increasingly strict emissions regulations across Europe, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine currently powering the U.S.-spec Elantra N won’t be road-legal in many global markets for long. But, we haver to say it, American buyers shouldn’t worry just yet.

The Elantra N continues to be available in the U.S., and if Hyundai’s hybrid hot hatches prove successful overseas, there’s every reason to believe they’ll cross the Atlantic. Hyundai’s strategy for the N division is becoming clearer, as time passes the brand want to offer a balanced blend of performance and sustainability, without compromising on fun. If you like high-revving turbo engines or the instant torque of electric motors, the next-gen N lineup could soon give enthusiasts the best of both worlds.