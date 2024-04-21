No other car has pop-up headlights as beautiful as the Fiat Abarth 2000 Scorpio

How many of you remember the Abarth 2000 Scorpio? This car was seen in the ’60s and ’70s, but the reason you might not know it is very simple. It was a prototype that was never made, but it was very futuristic. In the course of the 70 years of Abarth’s history, this extraordinary concept, dating back to 1969 exactly, was the result of the collaboration between Abarth and Pininfarina. It is one of the most eccentric projects of that era: its sharp design, the large rear shell that encloses the powerful four-cylinder engine, and the sophisticated cabin with a dome roof create a refined and clean design.

Abarth 2000 Scorpio: one of the most eccentric projects that has never been realized

The Scorpio 2000 was based on the historic Fiat SE 010, also known as the Fiat Abarth 2000 Sport Spider. This was a car designed for time trials on winding mountain roads, where lightness, power and grip were essential.

This little Fiat boasts a tubular frame that weighs only 38 kilograms, with a fiberglass body and minimalist interiors to the max. Equipped with a rear longitudinal 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the Scorpio delivered 220 horsepower, more than enough for its total weight of 739 kilograms.

Independent double wishbone suspensions and large wheels guaranteed optimal grip, while the unique headlights stood out for their particular configuration: a series of square units that lowered when not in use and rose when switched on. Certainly an innovative and captivating solution, but if today they may seem like a cumbersome function, at the time it was a real revolution.

The Fiat 2000 Scorpio featured a typical racing car shape of the time, with functional details such as small front air intakes and large rear vents for better cooling. A YouTube video offers a closer look at the only Abarth 2000 Scorpio ever produced.

Returning to the present, Abarth is preparing to launch the 600e, a sports version of the Fiat model. This model represents the pinnacle of power thanks to the introduction of a 240 hp electric motor, which will make the new model the most powerful Abarth ever.