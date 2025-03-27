Maserati in crisis: here are the potential benefits if Stellantis sells the brand to Ferrari

Maserati’s fate is shrouded in uncertainty, but an unexpected turning point could come directly from Ferrari. According to increasingly persistent recent rumors, talks between Stellantis and the Prancing Horse have resumed for what could turn into a genuine strategic rescue.

Will Ferrari acquire Maserati? Here’s what’s happening

The Trident car manufacturer is going through a complicated phase, worsened by the flop of its electric cars. Following disappointing sales, Maserati has frozen the major investment on the electric MC20, leaving the future of the range in the balance. Even Stellantis executives, including Jean-Philippe Imparato and John Elkann, have never provided clear details on future plans, further fueling speculation.

Now, something finally seems to be moving, with possible developments in the coming weeks, if not in the coming days. Among the hypotheses is the creation of a luxury division that would unite Ferrari and Maserati, a project already envisioned years ago by Sergio Marchionne. In this scenario, Alfa Romeo would remain under Stellantis‘ umbrella, continuing its own path in the premium segment. But what would concretely change?

A Maserati under Ferrari’s direct influence could take two routes. Production could include both supercars and luxury SUVs and sedans, maintaining synergies with Stellantis and using the STLA Large platform. Alternatively, there could be a reorganization exclusively related to the high-end sports car segment, reducing production to the Modena and Maranello plants, focusing on closer synergies with Ferrari to create ultra-high-performance vehicles.

If this operation were to succeed, the advantage for Maserati would be evident. A relaunch would be possible under the protective wing of the world’s most prestigious automotive brand. Ferrari could bring technological know-how, exclusivity, and a more targeted strategy, allowing Maserati to regain competitiveness. Additionally, Stellantis would rid itself of a company that has recorded disappointing results in recent years, concentrating its resources on Alfa Romeo, which could become the true reference point in the premium sector within the group.