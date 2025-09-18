Dodge launches ultimate muscle car sweepstakes for DodgeGarage members

Dodge is giving DodgeGarage.com members the chance to live out their racing dreams with the Ultimate Muscle Car Experience sweepstakes. One lucky winner will head to Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, the official high-performance driving school of Dodge//SRT, for an exclusive two-day adventure behind the wheel.

Dodge launches the ultimate muscle car experience sweepstakes

Two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

The prize includes professional training with Radford instructors and the opportunity to drive Dodge muscle cars, including the all-new 670-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. This model, the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, runs the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds.

Over the course of the two days, the winner will learn the fundamentals of high-performance driving through autocross and lead-and-follow exercises, before moving on to drag racing instruction focused on throttle control, reaction time, and concentration, followed by multiple runs down the strip. A prepaid credit card will also be provided to help cover travel expenses, and the winner will have 12 months to schedule the class.

The sweepstakes begins Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. ET and entries will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Eligible participants must be DodgeGarage.com members, at least 18 years old, hold a valid U.S. driver’s license, and reside in the lower 48 states. A winner will be randomly selected and notified by Nov. 7, 2025.

To enter, fans can sign up for a free membership at DodgeGarage.com/radford-giveaway and follow @dodgemoparmotorsports for sweepstakes updates, Dodge racing news, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the Dodge Badassadors.

Radford Racing School is a premier performance driving center offering more than 80 vehicles, from sedans and SUVs to Ligier JS F4 single-seaters and gas-powered go-karts. Based in Chandler, Arizona, it also provides modern facilities and event space for private and corporate functions. More information is available at radfordracingschool.com.

For 111 years, Dodge has embodied the performance-driven spirit of its founders John and Horace Dodge. Today, the brand continues to push boundaries with the next-generation Dodge Charger lineup, led by the 670-hp Daytona Scat Pack and the 550-hp Charger Scat Pack powered by the Hurricane SIXPACK H.O. engine. Dodge also continues to define its segment with the 710-hp Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas SUV ever built, and the Dodge Hornet, which offers best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility segment.