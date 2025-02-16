Nigel Mansell’s Ferrari F40 detailing concluded | Video

A month or so ago we talked about and showed the first stages of detailing on Nigel Mansell’s Ferrari F40. Today we are making available a new video documenting 30 days of work devoted to correcting the paint, restoring the interior and refinishing the details. The result is exciting to say the least, as the car looks like it just came out of the factory in Maranello. A precise job, performed by great professionals, to honor an icon of motoring and the driver who drove it.

Nigel Mansell’s F40 protagonist of a precious detailing

A little over a month ago we had covered, with a video, the first stages of a thorough detailing being performed on the Ferrari F40 that belonged to Nigel Mansell. On that occasion the basics of the undertaking, which aimed to modernize the iconic supercar, bringing it to the splendor of its origins, were explained. Today we can give space to another film, showing 30 days of work performed on the car, leading it to the final result, now around the corner. The process involved correcting the paint, flawlessly recovering every inch of the interior and finishing all the details. Now the legendary Emilian car looks as if it has just left the Maranello factories. Detailing specialists have restored it to its original splendor, honoring the iconic model and the great driver who once drove it to the fullest.

It should be remembered that Nigel Mansell defended the colors of the “rosse” in the golden world of Grand Prix, in the years 1989 and 1990, exalting the fans, with his leathery exploits. The British ace boasts in his palmares a Formula 1 world title, won in 1992 with Williams, and an American Cart series title, scored in 1993 with Newman-Haas. We are talking, therefore, about a true ace of world motorsports, capable of feats out of the ordinary. His connection with the car we are dealing with makes this Ferrari F40 even more special. Now the detailing on the precious example has been completed. A video with the final presentation will be released soon. I imagine it will be an Oscar movie. Even so, your heart is pounding with excitement as it allows you to admire in so many details the most charismatic supercar of all time, the one that has made all enthusiasts around the world dream and continues to dream.

Work of extreme precision and passion

The authors of the beauty treatment carried out their work with extreme passion and dedication, spreading it over a large number of days to achieve the best possible result. We can say, with good reason, that they did a top-notch makeup job. After all, we are talking about great professionals. Who would ever entrust a jewel of this caliber to clueless people? I think no one. As we reported in the previous post, the aesthetic treatments were meticulous and made use of refined ingredients and techniques. In the stills one can grasp the thoroughness of the operations, which seek the utmost perfection. Nigel Mansell, although he did not use it very much, experienced wonderful emotions with this Ferrari F40, received from Enzo Ferrari on the occasion of signing the contract with the “prancing horse” stable. A few videos showing the liaison can be found on the net. The lion of England also loved this “rossa.”

We are obviously talking about a dream car, where the dimensions of space and time take on connotations other than the ritual ones. One only has to look at it to see what it is made of. Sublime is the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V8 engine welcomed under the immense rear winged hood, which leaves it clearly in view. This heart, exploding with energy as it passes 4,000 rpm with brutal, electrifying bursts of torque, delivers 478 maximum horsepower at 7,000 rpm. In its day these were benchmark figures, but today they might seem few in absolute terms. I can assure you that this is simply a hallucination, because their brute force glues one to the seat in an incredible way, giving intense sensations, unknown to almost any modern hypercar.