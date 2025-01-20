Lewis Hamilton’s first day in Maranello, the official photo with a Ferrari F40

Maranello recently welcomed its new champion. Lewis Hamilton, with his legendary will to win, finally donned the colors of the Prancing Horse. On a day that will surely go down in history, the seven-time world champion posed in front of the legendary Ferrari F40, a symbol of power and passion that perfectly represents the beginning of this new adventure.

Lewis Hamilton welcomed in Maranello

First day in Maranello, as official driver of the “prancing horse,” for Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion showed up in Emilia Romagna, finally in a very classy suit, for a souvenir photo in front of Enzo Ferrari’s residence/office, on the Fiorano track, with a stunning Ferrari F40 behind him. There could not have been a better entrance into the “rossa” universe.

Doing the honors were Team Principal Fred Vasseur and CEO Benedetto Vigna. The move to the world’s most beloved stable has been a dream long pursued by Hamilton. Now the ace from Stevenage has finally succeeded. I think this is where he will end his career in the Grand Prix world. The goal is to do it in the brightest way, with one or more rainbow successes.

That would be one of the best things for him, who is the most successful driver in the history of the Circus. Together with Michael Schumacher, the British driver shares the milestone of seven drivers’ titles. His, on the other hand, is the absolute record in terms of wins, podiums, pole positions and points in the specialty. Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest drivers of all time. Immense is his passion for sports cars. The supercar he loves most of all is the Ferrari F40, although it is missing from his garage. He may soon fill the gap now that he has a close chance. It was actually he who chose it for the entry photo into the Ferrari world. A fact that denotes great sense of taste and also a strong historical culture, as this was the last “red” born when Enzo Ferrari was still alive.

Fans of the brand regard this event as a passage or spiritual testament, because of the celebratory value he assigned to the model, which he loved so much. And no one has ever loved and understood Ferrari as much as the founder. No one, ever, will love and understand it as much as he did. In choosing the Ferrari F40, Lewis Hamilton wanted to pay homage to the myth, with an iconic model that best interprets the brand’s history.

The Ferrari F40 is the most seductive Maranello car of the modern era. It is impossible to resist the boundless appeal of this creature, whose charisma surpasses the limits of imagination. Here, on the other hand, we recall the designs circulating of the New Ferrari F40.This is the render by the famous designer and digital creator Avarvarii realized for Top Gear. Thenew Ferrari F40,which many believe will never see the light of day, may instead return for real. Nicola Materazzi’s celebrated creation, could make its return to the prancing horse range, according to British magazine Top Gear, which has included a graphic likeness of the model on the cover of its latest issue. The magazine also devotes ample space to the future of the Maranello automaker. However, it is important to note that Ferrari has not made the return of this iconic model official, but it is possible that Top Gear has information that led it to “announce” a new F40.