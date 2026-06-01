NFL star Joe Burrow is unloading his custom Ford Bronco

Take NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, a man who happily dropped a cool $3 million on a non-street-legal Batman Tumbler replica just because he could. Clearly, fiscal conservatism isn’t his play of choice. Burrow is parting ways with another eccentric garage occupant: a heavily customized 2022 Ford Bronco that looks like a rolling tribute to team spirit and aggressive color coordination.

This particular Bronco, which has left its mundane assembly-line days in Wayne, Michigan far behind, is a collaborative creation birthed by RealTruck, Pro Motorsports, and the Joe Burrow Foundation.

Drenched in a polarizing Cyber Orange paint job slashed with vibrant purple graphics, it is explicitly built to ensure the future owner is completely inescapable in daily traffic. RealTruck threw virtually the entire aftermarket catalog at the exterior, equipping the rig with AMP Vision running boards, a heavy-duty Havoc Steel Bender front bumper, an integrated winch, an overkill roof rack, and a swarm of auxiliary LED trail lights. To guarantee it physically towers over the commuting masses, a massive Superlift suspension kit cranks the ride height well past the factory’s standard 11.6 inches of ground clearance.

Step inside, and the subtle black leather seats with contrasting black stitching are immediately upstaged by Burrow’s signature number 9 embroidered directly into the headrests.

Pop the hood, however, and the custom madness abruptly stops. The mechanical heart remains entirely untouched, relying on the factory 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission. It still pumps out its stock 330 HP and 415 pound-feet of torque, pushing the four-wheel-drive brick from 0 to 60 mph in a reasonable 6.4 seconds before topping out at an aerodynamically challenged 100 mph. Equipped with standard power steering and power brakes, it drives like any other showroom Bronco.

Later this month, this highly personalized Bronco will cross the block at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Columbus, Ohio. Fortunately, this entire aesthetic exercise serves an incredibly noble purpose. Every single dime of the proceeds from the sale will be funneled directly to the Joe Burrow Foundation, an organization dedicated to combatting childhood food insecurity and supporting crucial youth mental health initiatives.