NextStar Energy ratifies first collective agreement with Unifor

July 20, 2025 , Windsor, Ontario – NextStar Energy employees have ratified the tentative agreement reached between the company and Unifor Local 444. This marks the establishment of the first collective bargaining agreement at NextStar.

Aerial photo of NextStar Energy in Windsor, Ontario

“We are proud of our leadership role at NextStar Energy in proactively working with Unifor to create a collective agreement that reflects our ongoing commitment to our employees and our belief in the power of collaboration,” said Danies Lee, CEO of NextStar Energy. “This agreement reflects our shared commitment to labour stability and operational flexibility and will continue to offer terms that are both fair and competitive for employees. This marks a new chapter for NextStar, and we remain committed to supporting and empowering our growing workforce.”

NextStar’s hourly staff will now be represented by Unifor, beginning Monday. The one-year agreement covers approximately 450 production and maintenance employees today and a projected 750 by the end of the year.

NextStar Energy has been producing battery modules since fall 2024 and plans to begin cell production later this year. Once complete, the facility will be the first large-scale domestic battery manufacturing facility in Canada. To date, the company has hired approximately 900 employees.