Next-gen Toyota Supra: CGI artists are already running wild

Toyota‘s overall US numbers for the period tell a story of cautious resilience. The core Toyota brand edged up 0.3% to 488,468 vehicles, while Lexus played the role of the evening’s designated underperformer, sliding 2.5% to just under 81,000 units. Corolla, Corolla Cross, Grand Highlander, 4Runner, Camry, and Tacoma all held their ground or improved, even against tough year-over-year comparisons. The RAV4’s apparent 48%-plus drop, meanwhile, is a statistical illusion.

Then there’s the GR Supra, a car that exists in a dimension where sales figures feel almost beside the point. Deliveries jumped over 118% year-over-year, from 421 to 919 units, and before anyone gets too excited, yes, that’s still fewer cars than some parking lots can hold. The spike is almost entirely attributable to the MkV Final Edition, which arrived wearing its own eulogy as a badge.

After the 2026 model year, the current Supra is expected to go dark before a sixth generation eventually surfaces. Whether “eventually” means three years or never depends largely on whether the sports car segment stops its slow-motion collapse.

What’s confirmed, or as confirmed as anything ever is in the automotive rumor ecosystem, is that the next GR Supra will break from its BMW-powered, Austrian-assembled identity. Toyota is reportedly partnering with Mazda this time around, a development that conveniently aligns with the long-awaited return of the Mazda RX-7. Two Japanese icons, one shared platform ambition.

In the meantime, the CGI community has, predictably, refused to wait for official word. Transportation designer Brando Varela, known online as brandovarela, dropped a speculative next-gen GR Supra render that deserves more than a casual scroll-past.

The design cuts loose from Supra heritage entirely. Smaller, sharper LED headlights with a new daytime running light signature, a single low-mounted air intake splitting the front bumper into three distinct elements, and a subtle but purposeful aero kit that avoids the boy-racer trap. The wheels are the kind of detail that makes you either love it immediately or close the browser tab. Behind the front wheels, a dramatic air vent with an integrated winglet pushes the concept firmly into track-day fantasy territory. And the body options? Both coupe and fastback sedan.

Out back, an F1-style LED brake light embedded in a serious diffuser rounds out a concept that feels less like a Supra and more like a statement: this nameplate still has things to say, with or without BMW’s help.