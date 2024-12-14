Next-gen Jeep Cherokee promises bigger size, better design and modern features

The new Jeep Cherokee could make its return to the market in 2025, after the previous generation bid farewell in 2023. What initially seemed to be just a rumor is gaining more credibility, thanks to statements made by Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa. The latter confirmed that in 2025, Jeep‘s lineup will be enriched with the arrival of a new SUV model. Although Filosa didn’t explicitly confirm the name of the future vehicle, his words seem to suggest it could indeed be the new Cherokee.

Here’s how the new Jeep Cherokee we’ll see next year might appear

According to some sources, this renewed version could also be marketed in Europe, with the possibility of being manufactured in Italy and then distributed throughout the European market. Filosa hinted at the new SUV’s name saying: “You can probably guess what it will be called,” suggesting it’s indeed the new Cherokee. Regarding the launch date, he indicated the debut would happen “soon,” but according to the latest information, production of the new Cherokee should begin in the second half of 2025.

Currently, Jeep hasn’t provided further official details, but according to some sources, like Automotive News, it appears the new model won’t feature plug-in hybrid powertrain. Apparently, Jeep has decided to adopt a different strategy compared to that used for other models like the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, both available with plug-in hybrid powertrains. This choice was likely influenced by uncertainties in the United States regarding support for plug-in hybrid and 100% electric vehicles under the new Trump administration, combined with low demand for plug-in hybrid vehicles in the American market.

Therefore, it’s very likely that the Cherokee will be offered with a mild hybrid configuration, similar to that adopted for the Avenger 4xe. However, it’s not excluded that an electric powertrain with range extender might also be offered, where the combustion engine acts as a generator to recharge the electric battery, a technology already used in Stellantis with the Ramcharger version of the Ram 1500.

Finally, it seems highly likely that the model could grow in size compared to the old generation, leaving more space for the Compass in Jeep’s lineup. Here we show you a render video that hypothesizes the style of the new Jeep model, imagining it with a design similar to that of the latest cars from Stellantis’ American brand. In short, the new Jeep Cherokee should be bigger, more beautiful, and decidedly more modern than its old generation.