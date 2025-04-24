Next-gen Dodge Charger Daytona wins Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX Award

Next-gen Dodge Charger Daytona’s performance-inspired interior and user experience features earn Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX technology award

The world’s quickest and fastest muscle car also boasts one of the best interiors and technology user experiences for 2025, earning the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX award.

Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack interior with Attitude Adjustment lighting.

From its driver-centric cockpit, “pistol grip” shifter, performance flat-top/flat-bottom-designed steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, PowerShot button, high-back fixed headrest seats and available Attitude Adjustment lighting that sets the tone with 64 color options, the new Dodge Charger’s interior is designed for performance and loaded with Dodge attitude.

“The interior of the Charger Daytona combines everything contemporary that you’d expect in an EV with a respect for the heritage of an iconic muscle car,” said Gary Vasilash, Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX judge. “Not an easy feat to accomplish, but they pulled it off in a manner that will make EV enthusiasts and the Brotherhood of Muscle both delighted with the execution.”

Dodge Charger Daytona models feature an all-new “pistol-grip” shifter and the start/power button packaged close together on the center console.

The all-new Dodge Charger’s standard 12.3-inch central touchscreen is powered by the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system with wireless CarPlay/Android Auto and Dodge Connected Services. Electric vehicle pages share power flow information, battery regeneration status and charge states. Performance Pages, EV pages and Drive Modes give drivers easy access to their track times, charge schedule and the ability to customize the patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. Drivers can also capture and analyze a day at the track via the available Drive Experience Recorder (DxR).

“The whole car says ‘muscle’ and backs it up with sound, fury and sports-car styling at every turn: the rumble coming from the Fratzonic ‘exhaust’ pipes, the solid, pistol-grip shifter, the driver-centric cockpit, the wraparound lighting and styling of the door panels and dashboard, the carbon-fiber trim bits,” said Bob Gritzinger, Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX judge. “It’s all there, along with cool and functional haptic feedback from the controls. The biggest surprise comes when opening the liftback to reveal a huge, usable cargo area.”

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack with Demonic Red seats.

Function follows form, and the all-new Dodge Charger’s interior offers the utility of best-in-class cargo and rear cargo capacity in its powered “hidden hatch” muscle-car design, with rear seats that fold flat. Max rear cargo area is 38.5 cubic feet, 133% more cargo volume than the outgoing Charger. The “frunk” area offers an additional 1.5 ft cubic feet of storage.

“The next-gen Dodge Charger is all new from the ground up on a new STLA Large platform, with new multi-energy powertrains, as well as new exterior and interior designs and user experience systems,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “This honor from Wards for having one of the best interiors and technology user experience is a true testament to the team that designed, developed and created an all-new Charger that looks, sounds, feels and drives like a Dodge.”

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona R/T

The annual Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX competition evaluates new or heavily redesigned vehicle interiors and user-experience technology, with scoring based on a variety of metrics, including design and aesthetics, comfort, materials, fit-and-finish, connectivity and infotainment, displays and controls, as well as ADAS content and value. For the 2025 awards, 34 vehicles were evaluated. The 2025 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX awards ceremony will be held on June 5, 2025, during the AutoTech: 2025 Conference, (June 3-5, 2025) at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.