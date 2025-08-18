Next-Gen Audi SQ7: first look at the SUV that might shake the market

After months of spy shots, the upcoming Audi SQ7 has finally been spotted with almost no camouflage. The latest prototypes ditch the heavy disguise, giving us a clear preview of a more aggressive and modern SUV, ready to redefine Audi’s design language.

The front fascia immediately stands out with a massive honeycomb grille, flanked by newly split headlight units. At the top sit pixelated LED daytime running lights, while the main headlights are positioned lower, framed by decorative air intakes. The sporty bumper continues the honeycomb theme, adding three functional air vents and a neatly integrated center sensor.

From the side, the SUV showcases sharper lines, muscular curves, and a more pronounced rear pillar that highlight its road presence. The look is completed by 22-inch alloy wheels and flush door handles inspired by the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The overall length seems slightly greater than today’s 5,07 m, suggesting a longer wheelbase and improved cabin space. At the back, the design is sleek yet impactful, with boomerang-shaped taillights connected across the tailgate. A multi-layered rear bumper integrates a quad-exhaust setup, underscoring the model’s performance-focused identity.

Inside, details remain under wraps, but early shots hint at a fully digital cockpit, in line with newer models like the A6 and Q6 e-tron. Expect a 11.9-inch digital cluster, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, and an optional 10.9-inch passenger display.

Powertrain specs are still unknown. The current SQ7, however, runs on a mighty 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 500 hp and 769 Nm of torque. It rockets from 0-60 mph in just 4 seconds and tops out at a governed 155 mph. The next-gen version will likely raise the bar even further, potentially introducing hybrid or electrified options to balance performance with efficiency. The 2027 Audi SQ7 is shaping up to be one of the most desirable premium SUVs on the market.