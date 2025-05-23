“America Made Us,” Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram in partnership to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary

Brands will provide fleet of vehicles that move America250 official events across the country. Limited-edition America250 vehicles will soon be revealed across the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands. An America250-themed building wrap will be revealed at the Stellantis North America headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, ahead of Memorial Day. Jeep brand was recently recognized as Most Patriotic Brand for 24th consecutive year by Americans

The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands partnership with America250

May 22, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands today announced their partnership with America250, the bipartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. These leading American brands will serve collectively as exclusive automotive sponsors of America250, joining a growing group of corporations supporting programming to engage 350 million Americans for this monumental milestone.

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, and Ram brands announce exclusive automotive partnership with America250, the bipartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram – part of the iconic automotive brand portfolio of Stellantis – launched its “America Made Us” campaign video today across their social media channels in acknowledgment of the yearlong celebration.

“Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram are among the most iconic American brands and will be key partners in helping America250 literally drive our programs and mission forward,” said Rosie Rios, chair of America250. “As we commemorate 250 years of our nation’s journey, this partnership represents the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors to engage communities across the country and around the world in meaningful and inspiring ways.”

“Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands hold a special place in the hearts of many Americans, whether it’s the stirring ‘Imported from Detroit’ campaign, which cast a spotlight on an American city that rose from the ashes, or Ram’s ‘God Made a Farmer,’ which paid homage to American farm workers and their families,” said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer. “America — its people, its traditions, its history — inspire everything we do, how we do it and the way we dream about our next 250 years together. Our ‘America Made Us’ will be a yearlong campaign celebrating America’s 250th anniversary and the people who have made, and continue to make, our brands what they are today.”

Finding the right voice to tell the story behind the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands was pivotal for Francois. He and his team went back to the iconic “Imported from Detroit” Chrysler film and narrator Kevin Yon, who passed away in 2018. With approval from Yon’s family, Francois’ team used AI with past recordings of Yon’s voice to bring the “America Made Us” video to life.

Said Francois, “Fourteen years later, we still consider Kevin and his voice legendary within our walls, the one behind our company’s comeback anthem in 2011, and so for us, there was no better voice to announce this historic partnership.”

Each of the four iconic U.S. brands will play a central role in the yearlong America250 celebration, which includes providing a fleet of vehicles that move America250 official events across the country​. In addition, the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands will each reveal a limited-edition A250 vehicle within their portfolio to commemorate the yearlong celebration.

To mark the launch of the “America Made Us” campaign, Stellantis will debut an America250-themed building wrap at its North America headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, ahead of Memorial Day. The brands will announce additional activations, creative campaigns and other ways this partnership will come to life in the coming year.

To learn more about America250 initiatives and upcoming events, visit www.America250.org.