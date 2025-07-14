Next-Gen Alfa Romeo Stelvio to grow in size and tech for global relaunch

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, initially planned for 2025, has been postponed indefinitely. According to some rumors, the debut could slip to 2027 or even 2028, should the timeline extend further. The SUV could arrive after the new Giulia. At the moment, however, these are only unconfirmed rumors, which could be confirmed or denied with the new industrial plan that Antonio Filosa, the new CEO of Stellantis, is working on. What is certain is that the next Stelvio will be totally different from the current model.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the SUV grows in size and raises the bar

The next generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio will mark a clear departure from the design and proportions of the current Biscione SUV. The vehicle will be wider, lower and slightly longer, with a more imposing overall appearance. According to those who have had the opportunity to see the prototype up close, the new Stelvio will have revised proportions that will make it visually more aggressive and imposing.

It will be even larger than the Maserati Grecale. The current generation measures 4.68 meters, but the future version should be extended by about 10 cm, while still remaining under 4.8 meters. In this way, it would position itself in the same market segment as rivals like Tesla Model Y, Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 e-tron.

The cabin will also change drastically. Here a large curved and vertical display will stand out, already defined as having strong visual impact, in line with the high-tech direction undertaken by the brand.

An aspect still to be clarified concerns the powertrains. Despite the STLA Large platform being designed primarily for electric, Alfa Romeo would have chosen to also include thermal engines, which is why the delay has been postponed. According to rumors, the range could include hybrid versions, electric (including one with range extender) and, probably, combustion variants reserved for Quadrifoglio models, which unlike initially hypothesized, will not be (only) 100% electric.