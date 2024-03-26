New York International Auto Show 2024: Jeep celebrates 20 years of Camp Jeep

Camp Jeep is once again headlining the New York International Auto Show 2024, and for celebrating its 20th anniversary, has decided to give visitors to the show free off-road rides. The show will be outdoors with its 28,000-square-foot display of Jeep vehicles’ Trail Rated capability standards, especially in terms of traction, ground clearance, suspension, off-camber, break over, etc. In particular, visitors will be able to admire their favorite, the tallest and fastest: the famous Jeep Mountain.

So many others will be the stars of Camp Jeep at this year’s New York Auto Show, and among them available for exciting off-roading will be the new 2024 Jeeps: Wrangler Rubicon, Wrangler 4xe, Wrangler 392 and Gladiator Rubicon. Then also the Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk and Grand Cherokee L Summit.

If you want to experience this unique thrill with Jeep for free, remember to show up at the New York International Auto Show from March 29 to April 7. Camp Jeep will be located outside the Jacob Javits Convention Center and the track will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., while on the last day, Sunday, April 7, the hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.