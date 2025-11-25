New Tesla Model X drops 260 pounds and nobody noticed: here’s how Tesla pulled it off

Even though it may not look like it, the Tesla Model X occasionally receives very interesting updates. Unlike what’s happening with the Model Y or Model 3, whose improvements are often highlighted, there’s a major change in Tesla’s large California-built SUV that almost no one has pointed out.

Tesla Model X quietly sheds 400 pounds: here’s how Tesla did it

Since its debut back in 2015, the Model X has shed an impressive 181 kilograms, which equals about 399 pounds. This is a significant weight reduction, considering that weight has always been one of the biggest drawbacks of fully electric vehicles. The battery is still huge and extremely heavy, but things have changed a lot compared to a decade ago.

The Model 3, for example, has now almost aligned with combustion cars in the same segment and weighs between 1,820 and 1,920 kilograms, that’s roughly 4,012 to 4,232 pounds depending on the version. Of course, the Model X is much heavier due to its size and battery pack, but today the situation is far from critical; in fact, there are many gas-powered SUVs that are significantly heavier.

Originally, the Model X weighed 2,367 kg, about 5,221 pounds, but it has now slimmed down to under 2,200 kg, which means below 4,850 pounds. This improvement is primarily thanks to the updated battery pack, which now has higher energy density, saving 41 kg (around 90 lbs) and eliminating about 300 cells (with even more improvements expected next year). In recent months, Tesla has shaved off an additional 36 kg (79 lbs) through interior updates, while lighter materials inside and outside trimmed off another 9 kg (20 lbs).

In the five-seat version, the rear cargo support was removed (–22 kg / –48 lbs) and a new seatbelt mounting structure was introduced (–2.7 kg / –6 lbs). Tesla also eliminated part of the high-voltage cabling, reducing weight by another –19.9 kg / –44 lbs. So, the Model X is still far from being a lightweight gazelle, but compared to where it started, the work done to reduce its weight is nothing short of remarkable.