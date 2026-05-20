New Ram teaser fuels rumors of a Rumble Bee street truck

The return of the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 in Ram’s plans closely connects to the comeback of Tim Kuniskis, a longtime group executive tied to the most extreme American models within Stellantis, and to a strategic shift that followed Carlos Tavares’ departure from the company’s leadership.

Ram Rumble Bee could return with supercharged HEMI V8 power

Ram has reportedly scaled back the fully electric pickup project initially planned for this year, while part of the production strategy now appears to be shifting back toward V8 and hybrid powertrains for a North American market where high-performance pickups and large-displacement engines still hold strong commercial appeal.

In this context, Ram is preparing to revive the Rumble Bee name, which first appeared in the early 2000s on a sporty pickup inspired by American muscle cars and also created as a response to the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning of the time.

The teaser video released by the brand shows a Ram 1500 with black-and-yellow paintwork and styling details that clearly recall that name, accompanied by a sound that leaves little doubt about the presence of a supercharged V8 under the hood.

The pickup appears lower than the old Ram 1500 TRX and features an aggressive body kit with wider tracks, suggesting a setup focused more on street performance than extreme off-roading.

If the new Rumble Bee shares the TRX’s technical base, output could reach around 777 hp and more than 664 lb-ft of torque, enough for a 0-62 mph time of around 3.5 seconds. Those figures would place the model firmly in the muscle-truck category, a niche segment with huge symbolic value for Stellantis’ American brands.

The official debut is scheduled for May 20, and the launch campaign stars Dana White, president of the UFC. That choice strengthens the truck’s positioning toward an audience drawn to extreme performance and mechanical spectacle.

Ram appears ready to combine nostalgia with a brand image aimed at purist enthusiasts, offering a supercharged V8 pickup at a time when much of the industry is accelerating in the opposite direction.