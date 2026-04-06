The Ram 1500 TRX was already a monster: this one shows 1,000 HP

Some people buy a Ram 1500 TRX and call it a day. Mr. Ali is not some people. The TRX already arrives from the factory as one of the most unhinged pickup trucks ever bolted together by a major automaker, 702 HP from a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI, a 4.5-second 0-to-60 run, and a 12.9-second quarter mile that would embarrass most sports cars at a stoplight. For most human beings, that’s more than enough.

But Mr. Ali drove his 2022 Ram 1500 TRX down to Late Model Racecraft in Houston, Texas, and asked them to fix what wasn’t broken. What came back a few weeks later is something the factory never intended and probably wouldn’t warranty.

LMR fitted the truck with their 950 package: a Kong-modified factory supercharger, a larger throttle body, a revised lower pulley, and an optimized upper pulley. Kooks long-tube headers and high-flow catalytic converters handle the exhaust side, feeding into a full aftermarket exhaust system that, by all accounts, does not whisper.

The result, over 800 wheel horsepower on pump gas. Nearly 800 on E85. Both figures translate to roughly 1,000 horsepower at the crank, numbers that belong on a race car.

LMR claims the truck can run the quarter mile in around 10.5 seconds with a proper drag setup. They don’t publish a 0-to-60 time, perhaps out of mercy for whoever’s behind the wheel. In Sport mode, the 37-inch tires break loose off the line, before that wall of torque takes over and physically pins the driver into the seat.

The exterior received the full Baja treatment. Custom front and rear bumpers, Rigid Industries off-road lighting, and a 2-inch lift kit that makes every other pickup in the parking lot look like a hatchback. Vossen 37-inch tires and side steps round out a truck that’s simultaneously a show vehicle, a strip machine, and, according to its owner, a perfectly highway cruiser.