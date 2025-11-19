New Ram Dakota: the Laramie version has also been revealed

The Ram Dakota continues to take shape ahead of its Brazilian debut next year and, after unveiling the Warlock version, the American brand has now revealed the new Laramie trim. Positioned as the elegant and premium-oriented option in the lineup, it will be one of the main attractions at the 2025 São Paulo International Motor Show and at the exclusive Ram Dakota House, a parallel event held at Clube Esperia where visitors will be able to see and test the pickup up close.

Ram Dakota Laramie revealed: premium trim unveiled ahead of 2026 launch

By presenting the Laramie now, Ram aims to give future customers an early look at the first midsize pickup in its modern history. “The new Dakota will surprise the market in 2026,” promises Juliano Machado, the brand’s Vice President for South America.

The Laramie’s design reinforces this ambition. The front end is dominated by a large chrome grille with the RAM script at the top, framed by a single LED light signature that connects the full-LED headlamps. A dedicated start-up and shut-down lighting animation enhances the vehicle’s visual presence, underscoring the trim’s premium positioning. Chrome accents along the bodywork and 18-inch diamond-cut wheels complete the look, as does the launch color Terra Sunrise, developed specifically for the Laramie.

The cabin follows the same philosophy: rich brown leather on the seats, door panels and dashboard, soft-touch materials throughout, and a split central console offering multiple storage compartments and two USB ports, including a fast-charging USB-C, plus a 12V outlet. The layout recalls that of larger Ram pickups, focusing on everyday comfort without sacrificing toughness.

Under the hood sits the new 2.2-liter turbodiesel delivering 200 hp and 450 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 4×4 Auto system automatically manages torque distribution between the axles, while 4×2 and low-range 4×4 modes can be selected through a rotary controller on the console. Completing the setup are an electronic rear differential lock and hill descent control. Payload capacity reaches 1,020 kg, while the 1,210-liter bed features protective lining, LED lighting and a tailgate equipped with dampers and electric locking. The Dakota can also tow up to 3.5 tons.

All Dakota versions come with a very generous equipment list: full LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree cameras with 3D view, cooled wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, power front seats and the Keyless Enter’n Go system.

On the safety front, the pickup is equipped with the latest ADAS features, including adaptive cruise control with autonomous braking and pedestrian/cyclist detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, six airbags and four-wheel disc brakes.