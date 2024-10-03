New Ram Concept: the future of pickup trucks according to Mopar at SEMA

Mopar, the leading customization company when it comes to Stellantis vehicles, will unveil a new Ram concept at SEMA 2024 that could be a new departure for the innovative pickup truck. The model, in all likelihood, is set to be a perfect blend of great power, technology, and, of course, unparalleled design.

Stellantis featured at SEMA 2024 thanks to Mopar

Stellantis has just revealed some big news to be unveiled at SEMA 2024, namely a new Ram concept, born out of the great work being done by Mopar. Right now there is no very precise information about the car’s features, but given Mopar’s passion and Ram’s performance, we can certainly expect an outstanding car.

To those who are not familiar with the SEMA Show, we can say that it is the showcase with the greatest importance as far as the aftermarket is concerned. In this edition to be the protagonist is Mopar itself, which will present itself with a very satisfying range of many fully customized vehicles. In fact, in addition to the Ram concept, it is thought that we will see a series of vehicles all modified with parts belonging to Mopar, demonstrating the great possibility of customizing cars that the brand offers.

Mopar, a must in the field of design and customization

Mopar is known globally as a giant when it comes to the concept industry. All of its products, it is particularly known for always pushing the limits of possible features for cars. Some of its best-known masterpieces are definitely the Jeep CJ Surge Electromod Concept and the strong power of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. So in short, it can be said that Mopar is perfectly capable of marveling everyone in the automotive industry. Its Ram concepts, have always been characterized by a strong mix of ruggedness and performance, a perfect union for those who love the power of engines effective even off-road.

Of course, Mopar is not just an always parts manufacturer. Given the great work it is able to do, we can confirm that the brand represents in every way the spirit of motoring of the hardcore public. In fact, Mopar knows every vehicle belonging to the Stellantis group perfectly, and because of this, it is always able to offer consumers a high-quality vehicle in every respect.

What can we expect from this latest concept?

When referencing Mopar’s latest creations, we can certainly opt for a new Ram concept that will stand out for its off-road dexterity. It will obviously be a car composed of quality accessories, obligatorily tried and tested by the parent company. Probably, the design will be very aggressive, thinking about raised suspension, tires for off-road use only, and a series of both aesthetic and functional modifications that will certainly not make it go unnoticed.

Consequently, SEMA 2024 is shaping up to be a noteworthy event. Not only for Mopar’s new Ram concept, which is already arousing a lot of curiosity, but also for all other car enthusiasts, off-roaders, and fans of car design.