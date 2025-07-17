New Ram 1500 Ramcharger: everything we know so far in July 2025

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger is set to revolutionize the full-size pickup segment with a plug-in hybrid formula featuring range extender technology that promises exceptional performance, record-breaking range, and uncompromising versatility. Presented by Ram as one of the key models for the brand’s electric transition, the Ramcharger represents an innovative solution in the battery vehicle landscape.

Ram 1500 Ramcharger: everything about the electrified pickup with range extender coming in 2026

Production of the model has been postponed multiple times, but according to the latest information, commercial launch is now scheduled for the first half of 2026, with possible pre-orders opening by the end of 2025. The delays are reportedly due to powertrain optimization and strategic alignment with the debut of new Ram 1500 versions.

Unlike traditional electric vehicles, the Ramcharger adopts a range-extender system. This consists of two electric motors (250 kW front and 238 kW rear), powered by a 92 kWh battery that can be recharged via fast-charging stations or through a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that acts exclusively as a generator to extend range. This configuration allows for purely electric range of approximately 145 miles, but the system overall can achieve 690 miles thanks to the fuel tank.

Regarding performance, the Ramcharger delivers 663 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque, enabling 0-60 mph acceleration in approximately 4.4 seconds. All-wheel drive is standard, as are adaptive air suspensions that ensure comfort and adaptability even off-road. Towing capacity reaches 14,000 pounds, with payload capacity up to 2,625 pounds, figures that exceed many electric and combustion rivals.

From a technological standpoint, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger features high-level content. The vehicle offers Level 2 hands-free assisted driving, bidirectional charging to power devices or even a home, and a multi-screen system for infotainment and vehicle parameter control. The 145 kW fast-charging system allows recovery of approximately 50 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Pricing isn’t yet official, but initial estimates suggest a price range between $70,000 and $75,000, positioning it slightly above traditional pickups but in line with the most advanced electric offerings. The Ramcharger aims to win over those who need range and power but don’t want to sacrifice the freedom typical of internal combustion vehicles.

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger therefore represents a middle ground between pure electric and thermal, ideal for those facing long journeys or using the pickup for work purposes. With this model, Ram aims to respond to the demands of a discerning audience, offering technology, performance, and flexibility in a single vehicle.