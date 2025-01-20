New Quadrifoglio Super Sport, the special limited series presented in Dubai

Rakesh Nair, Managing Director of European Brands at Stellantis Middle East said, “We are proud to announce that the exclusive Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport arrived in the region, offering a rare opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of Alfa Romeo’s illustrious legacy. With only 275 units of the Giulia and 175 units of the Stelvio produced globally, these models represent the pinnacle of performance and craftsmanship. The Middle East allocation reflects the high demand for Alfa Romeo’s premium offerings, and we are delighted to share that our customers will have access to this unique collection.”

New Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 20, 2025: Alfa Romeo presents the new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport limited special series, a new chapter in the memorable history of the symbol of noble Italian sportiness that since its inception in 1923 has represented a constant quest for technical excellence applied to competitions and production cars.

Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are a limited edition, in only 275 units for the Giulia and 175 for the Stelvio, to be produced and marketed globally. A total of 450 cars, ambassadors of the iconic sportiness, technical purity, and technology that have always positioned these two cars at the top of their respective segments in terms of handling and power-to-weight ratio, for a unique, direct, and engaging driving experience like a true Alfa Romeo.

Rakesh Nair, Managing Director of European Brands at Stellantis Middle East said, “We are proud to announce that the exclusive Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport arrived in the region, offering a rare opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of Alfa Romeo’s illustrious legacy. With only 275 units of the Giulia and 175 units of the Stelvio produced globally, these models represent the pinnacle of performance and craftmanship. The Middle East allocation reflects the high demand for Alfa Romeo’s premium offerings, and we are delighted to share that our customers will have access to this unique collection.”



Features of the Quadrifoglio “Super Sport” special limited series



The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are the result of a century-old quest for technical excellence applied to competitions and production cars. The 2.9-liter V6 engine delivers 510 hp and is combined with the mechanical limited-slip differential. As a result of specific tuning derived from the Giulia GTA design experience, this important technical solution contributes to the improvement of the car’s behavior and traction, by optimizing torque transfer and increasing stability, agility and cornering speed.

Best-in-class driving dynamics, the result of surprising lightness, given the use of ultra-light materials such as aluminum for the engine and carbon fiber for the transmission shaft, bonnet, spoiler and side skirts. In the Giulia, the aerodynamics remain active with the carbon-fiber front splitter: when activated, it controls the quality of air flow under the vehicle, to increase stability and performance.

From exclusive aesthetics to technology and on-board connectivity that, by definition, are there to ensure the typical Alfa Romeo driving experience. Instrument panel featuring the historical “telescopic” design, including the fully digital 12.3” TFT screen, to access all the car’s data and the settings for the autonomous driving technologies. In the Quadrifoglio, on top of the three layouts available across the Alfa Romeo line-up – Evolved Relax and Heritage, the exclusive “Race” configuration is also offered.

The “Race” layout brings together on the central screen all the essential information every driver wants to keep under control: tachometer, speedometer and shiftlight for manual driving. The layout can be customized by placing additional information in the sidebars, including snapshots of performance. Both the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are equipped with a smooth and intuitive Human-Machine Interface (HMI), to put all the car’s features at your fingertips.