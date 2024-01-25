New Opel Frontera: is this its design?

A few days ago, Stellantis officially confirmed the upcoming SUV from Opel, set to launch in 2024, which will replace the Crossland and be named the Opel Frontera. This marks the return of a name to the German automaker’s lineup after many years. In the meantime, Opel is fully electrifying its range, aiming to maintain its leadership and set the standard within the Stellantis group.

A video speculates on the look of the newly confirmed Opel Frontera by the German manufacturer

The new Opel Frontera will directly compete with the Dacia Duster. It will replace the current Crossland and will be built on a new platform, as Opel’s Executive Director Uwe Hochgeschurz stated. Opel has yet to reveal many details about this model, but it will likely inherit the design of the latest Opel models, featuring the distinctive Vizor panel at the front. The dimensions will be compact, but with a significant trunk volume, making it a typical family-friendly car.

The cabin will likely include a Pure Panel cockpit with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 7 or 10-inch multimedia system display. The new product is expected to be based on the Stellantis group’s STLA Small platform. This means the future model will offer petrol, hybrid, and fully electric versions. The new Opel Frontera is likely to be equipped with a 1.2-liter turbo engine, offering 99 and 128 horsepower in its entry-level versions.

Here we show you a video render published on YouTube by the channel Mahboub1, envisioning the potential design of Opel’s future SUV, set to play a significant role in the German automaker’s range in the coming years. Thus, we will see what other information emerges about the new Frontera in the upcoming weeks.