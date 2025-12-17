New Maserati Levante and Quattroporte: in 2026 we will learn the truth about their future

2025 has been an extremely challenging year for Maserati, marked by a sharp decline in sales and a significant drop in production volumes. The mistakes made are now clear, but the situation is not considered irreversible. Within Stellantis, awareness of the emerging issues has grown, and corrective actions are already underway to guide the brand back onto a more sustainable path.

With Santo Ficili and Jean-Philippe Imparato in charge, the reorganization process has already begun. A first concrete signal came with the launch of the Bottega Fuoriserie program, designed to strengthen the brand’s exclusivity through special projects and advanced personalization. However, a true revival cannot rely on image alone. The core lineup will also require decisive action, including choices on which models to retain, which to renew, and whether to introduce new ones.

Maserati faces a crucial 2026 after a difficult 2025

Within this context, the debate around the future of the Levante and Quattroporte has returned to the spotlight. For some time, a new generation of both models has been under discussion, and for a long period their return seemed almost certain. The new Quattroporte, in particular, was expected to replace both the current flagship and the Ghibli, with more compact dimensions than in the past. As for the Levante, reports pointed to potential production in Cassino on the STLA Large platform, a scenario that remains plausible given that the plant is expected to host three models based on this architecture.

At present, however, these projects remain on hold. The situation could evolve in the coming months, when Santo Ficili presents the new brand relaunch plan, seen as a key step that could bring unexpected developments. At the same time, stronger synergies with Alfa Romeo appear increasingly likely, with the two brands positioned in a complementary way. Alfa Romeo seems to be stepping away from the E segment, effectively leaving that market space to Maserati.

As a result, 2026 will be a decisive year in determining whether the return of new Levante and Quattroporte models can truly take shape. One point now appears clear: Maserati will remain part of the Stellantis group, despite recent rumors suggesting a possible sale to foreign investors. The group has no intention of giving up the Trident, which will continue to serve as its only luxury brand, while Alfa Romeo could take on the role of the group’s reference premium marque. For this reason, the coming year will be crucial to launching Maserati’s revival in concrete terms and clearly defining its future positioning.