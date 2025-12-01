Alfa Romeo unveils new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Collezione limited editions

To properly accompany the final phase of the Giulia and Stelvio’s careers, Alfa Romeo has chosen to focus on a series of limited-edition special models, designed to keep attention high on two cars that will remain in production until the end of 2027. The delay of the new generations, now expected no earlier than between late 2027 and early 2028, made it necessary to adopt a strategy capable of renewing public interest. It is within this context that Alfa Romeo officially announced the new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Collezione, celebratory editions dedicated to the brand’s most iconic symbol.

Alfa Romeo celebrates the Quadrifoglio with Giulia and Stelvio Collezione

The Quadrifoglio has deep roots in Alfa Romeo’s motorsport history. In 1923, Ugo Sivocci won the Targa Florio at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo RL, bearing the famous four-leaf clover talisman on the bodywork. From that moment on, the Quadrifoglio became a symbol of performance and racing success. In 1963, it also made its debut on public roads with the Giulia Ti Super, marking the beginning of the brand’s most extreme road-going versions. The new Collezione editions pay tribute to that symbolic year, with production limited to just 63 units in total for Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, China and Japan.

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Collezione are built at the Cassino plant, where manufacturing tradition meets advanced technology. Visually, they stand out thanks to two exclusive colors: Rosso Collezione Giulia and Rosso Collezione Stelvio, both derived from the captivating Rosso Villa d’Este seen on the 33 Stradale. Over the decades, Alfa Romeo red has evolved from pastel shades to metallic finishes and today’s modern three-layer paints. The Rosso Villa d’Este is deep and rich in reflections, changing intensity depending on the light. In the Collezione editions, it takes on two different interpretations: darker and almost black on the Giulia, emphasizing its track-focused character, and brighter on the Stelvio, expressing a more elegant and versatile form of sportiness.

The interior mirrors the same level of exclusivity. The dashboard is trimmed in leather with red contrast stitching, while the leather and Alcantara seats feature the progressive numbering of each car, from “1 of 63” to the last. Sparco carbon-shell seats, leather-trimmed door panels and a leather-wrapped center armrest help create an environment that blends luxury and racing spirit.

Under the hood, the star remains the well-known 2.9-liter V6 with 520 horsepower, the beating heart of all Quadrifoglio models, enhanced by the Akrapovič exhaust, which further amplifies its sound. Carbon fiber features prominently on many details, from the front shield and mirror caps to the dashboard and center tunnel. The exposed carbon-fiber roof strengthens the aggressive visual impact, while the carbon-ceramic braking system with dark-finished calipers and red Alfa Romeo logo ensures performance to match.

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Collezione are conceived as a true tribute to one of the strongest symbols of Alfa Romeo’s identity. Each car, certified as an Instant Classic, is designed to combine collectability and driving emotion, leaving a lasting mark on the brand’s recent history and in the hearts of enthusiasts.