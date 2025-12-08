New Maserati five-door concept fuels 2026 relaunch speculation

Maserati is going through a delicate waiting phase as it prepares for a new relaunch plan that is expected to mark a turning point after several difficult years, also marked by a sharp drop in sales. According to many observers, one of the strategic choices that failed to deliver the expected results was an early push toward full electrification at a time when the market was not yet ready. Today, what the Trident brand lacks most is a renewed product lineup that can reignite enthusiasts’ passion and attract new customers. In this phase of uncertainty, the web continues to fill the gap with visions, hypotheses, and interpretations about Maserati’s possible future.

Can this five-door concept help Maserati’s comeback?

This is the context in which the latest work by digital designer Angelo Berardino takes shape. In recent hours, he shared on LinkedIn a particularly striking render. The image imagines a future five-door Maserati, without assigning it a specific name or revealing its type of powertrain. Berardino deliberately chose to leave these elements undefined and focus only on the styling proposal. As a result, the project becomes a starting point for dreams and speculation, which are destined to remain such at least until official information emerges. As the designer himself noted, concrete answers will come only after the holiday period.

Despite the complete lack of technical data, the render has already sparked debate among enthusiasts and industry insiders. Many see this hypothetical five-door model as a possible key to relaunching the brand in the premium segment. This could happen especially if Maserati pairs it with a hybrid powertrain or a traditional combustion engine. The proportions, sculpted surfaces, and overall stance suggest an elegant yet dynamic car, fully consistent with Maserati’s DNA.

Now, the real question concerns the direction the brand will take in the coming years. Several sources point to 2026 as a crucial milestone to clarify strategies, product plans, and future positioning. At that point, it will be possible to assess whether visions like Berardino’s remain pure design exercises or whether, in some form, they will influence the new Maserati led by Jean-Philippe Imparato. For now, the render stands as a symbolic preview of what many hope to see on the road in the near future.