New Lancia Ypsilon: will it be produced in Italy in the future?

The New Lancia Ypsilon will be unveiled in just a few days, specifically on February 14th, although we are already familiar with nearly all the details. In recent weeks, we have had the opportunity to see both the exterior and interior design of the future generation of the model.

The production of the New Lancia Ypsilon could potentially be moved to Italy

Currently, the New Lancia Ypsilon is being manufactured in Spain at the Stellantis plant in Figueruelas, near the city of Zaragoza. However, according to some rumors, the production of this model might be relocated to Italy. The website Tribuna de Automacion reports that the production of this model at the Spanish plant is uncertain. Additionally, Stellantis is negotiating an agreement with the Italian government to increase its vehicle production in Italy to 1 million per year, which could be the reason behind the potential relocation of Ypsilon production from Spain to Italy.

To reach such a production figure, the current vehicles planned by Stellantis for Italy are not sufficient. For now, these are just rumors, and the accuracy behind the speculation from Tribuna de Automacion is unknown.

It’s important to note that at this time, none of the Italian plants are equipped for the production of vehicles on the STLA Small platform, so some of the current sites would need to be adapted for this type of production. The Mirafiori plant, currently facing difficulties with the production stoppage of the Maserati Levante, could potentially host the production of the new Ypsilon.

Regarding Spain, Stellantis has recently been in discussions with the government about opening a new Gigafactory, which will also include a section for the production of batteries for electric vehicles.