New Lancia Ypsilon to leave Spain? Here’s the new production location

For several weeks, discussions have surfaced about the potential shift of the new Lancia Ypsilon production from Spain to Italy. Initial rumors emerged from Spanish media, suggesting that following the start of the new generation of the iconic Lancia model’s production in Spain, it could be transferred to one of Stellantis group’s Italian facilities.

Is the New Lancia Ypsilon production heading from Spain to Italy?

Recent days have seen a surge in these speculations. Reports suggest that the New Lancia Ypsilon production might be allocated to an Italian facility of the Stellantis group, making the new Ypsilon among the first vehicles to be manufactured in Italy on the CMP platform.

For the manufacturing of the new Lancia Ypsilon in Italy, the Pomigliano and Mirafiori plants are being considered. This move aligns with Stellantis’ commitments to the Italian government to increase the country’s automotive production to over a million units annually.

At present, the Zaragoza Stellantis plant in Spain is where the new Lancia Ypsilon is produced, alongside the Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208. Its potential relocation to the Pomigliano plant could serve as an effective replacement for the Fiat Panda, slated to end production by 2027. The Mirafiori facility, currently facing challenges due to the diminished demand for the Fiat 500e and Maserati, could see an uptick in manufacturing the “classic” Fiat 500.

This development might trigger the redistribution of other model productions within Stellantis’ European factories. For instance, the new Fiat Multipla‘s production is designated to the Kenitra plant in Morocco. As for the forthcoming Fiat Panda, set for a reveal on July 11, 2024, it will be manufactured in Kragujevac, Serbia. Yet, with these impending changes, certainty remains elusive.